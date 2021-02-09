Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Investor Presentation Update

Perth, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) provides the latest Investor Presentation Update on their Australian Yangibana Rare Earth project.1. Drilling results confirm a major 2km long zone of economic mineralisation at Simon's Find2. Simon's Find and the recently announced Fraser's North and South drill results form a continuous zone of economic mineralisation 4km long3. The Fraser's - Simon's Find - Bald Hill trend now forms an 8km-long economic mineralised corridorTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G9D6ZA77





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is advancing its Yangibana Rare Earths Project in the Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia towards production. The proposed beneficiation and hydro metallurgy processing plant will treat rare earths deposits, predominantly monazite, hosting high neodymium and praseodymium contents to produce a mixed rare earths carbonate that will be further refined into individual rare earth oxides at processing plants overseas.



Neodymium and praseodymium are vital components in the manufacture of permanent magnets which is used in a wide and expanding range of advanced and high-tech products including electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, medical applications and others. Hastings aims to become the next significant producer of neodymium and praseodymium outside of China.



Hastings holds 100% interest in the most significant deposits within the overall project, and 70% interest in additional deposits that will be developed at a later date, all held under Mining Leases. Numerous prospects have been identified warranting detailed exploration to further extend the life of the project.



Brockman Project



The Brockman deposit, near Halls Creek in Western Australia, contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, estimated using the guidelines of JORC Code (2012 Edition).



The Company is also progressing a Mining Lease application over the Brockman Rare Earths and Rare Metals Project.



Hastings aims to capitalise on the strong demand for critical rare earths created by the expanding demand for new technology products.





