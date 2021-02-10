Harvest Gold Receives Preliminary Maps from Airborne Magnetic Survey over its 100% owned Emerson Property

Vancouver, February 10, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has received the preliminary maps from its January 2021 airborne magnetic survey flown by Precision GeoSurveys, Inc. over its Central B.C. Emerson property.

Mr. Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold states, "We can now begin the process of informing the market of new data from today's newest exploration technologies that will guide our excellent Geoscience team in ultimately identifying drill targets on all three 100% owned B.C. Properties. Today's release uses the Preliminary Airborne data to help us to begin to better understand the potential Gold bearing structures at Emerson, our flagship Gold property.

Mr. Henry Awmack, Property co-vendor and member of Harvest Gold's Geoscience advisory board, states: "We have begun expanding our knowledge from the known to the unknown with this initial airborne magnetics data. We already knew that our subcrop and historic trenching work covers an area approximately 1000 m in diameter, giving indications of the presence of a mineralizing system similar to Atremis Gold Inc's Blackwater gold deposit. The first significant thing this preliminary airborne magnetic data tells us is that the moderate magnetic low which characterizes the alteration and mineralization in the area of historic trenching extends northwesterly over a much larger area. We now know it measures approximately 1700 m x 3000 m and remains open to the northwest, which is a very encouraging first step."



Readers should note that an historic Induced Polarization geophysical survey noted on the map, showed definite and probable chargeability anomalies within part of this area, but was limited in scope and did not extend over the area of the entire magnetic low.

Additional processing of the aerial magnetics data is expected to be completed before the end of February and will include: Reduced-to-pole; Analytic signal; Downward continuation; Upward continuation; Horizontal gradient; Tilt angle; Vertical derivative; Unconstrained inversion; and Structure Detection Filter. These products will aid Harvest's exploration efforts by extending lithologies and alteration under cover and, ultimately in targeting drill holes.

