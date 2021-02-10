Vox Royalty Corp. provides 2021 outlook, building on a transformational 2020 year

Recent material production-related operator guidance highlighted during the Q4 2020 quarter included:

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (ASX: BC8) ("Black Cat"), operator of the Company's Bulong 1% net smelter royalty, announced on November 26, 2020, their plans to construct a 500,000tpa processing facility, targeting commencement of Stage 1 open pit mining at the Myhree deposit (royalty-linked) in the December 2021 quarter and full production in the March 2022 quarter; and Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) ("Thor"), operator of the Company's Segilola 1.5% net smelter royalty, capped at US$3.5M, announced on December 10, 2020, a final set of encouraging drill results from Thor's in-pit and extensional diamond core drilling program at its Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria, "which is scheduled to pour first gold in Q2 2021".

Based on operator guidance, Vox expects to increase its producing royalty asset count within its existing portfolio from four to six, including:

Segilola - 1.5% net smelter royalty in Nigeria, capped at US$3.5M, with Thor targeting first gold pour in Q2 2021; Bulong - 1% net smelter royalty in Western Australia, with Black Cat targeting commencement of production in Q4 2021; Koolyanobbing (Deception Pit) - producing 2% Free On Board ("FOB") revenue iron ore royalty over part of the Deception Pit in Western Australia; Higginsville (Dry Creek) - producing grade-linked tonnage royalty in Western Australia, covering part of the Hidden Secret, Mousehollow and Paleochannels deposits; Brauna - producing 0.5% gross sales royalty interest in Brazil, South America's largest operating diamond mine, currently mining 1 of 21 kimberlite occurrences on the property; and Graphmada - 2.5% Gross Concentrate Sales care & maintenance stage graphite royalty in Madagascar, with the operator targeting updates to its Mineral Resource estimate to support plans for a Stage 2 expansion of production and targeting an increased production profile at Graphmada capitalising on the achievements of Stage 1, as discussed on 29 January 2021.



GEORGE TOWN, Feb. 10, 2021 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide an initial outlook for fiscal 2021, following a transformational 2020 year which saw Vox go public in May and subsequently acquired over 30 royalties.

2021 Outlook - Development Assets

Based on operator guidance, Vox anticipates the following catalysts for development and exploration stage royalties in 2021:

Bowdens (0.85% gross revenue royalty): Silver Mines Limited (ASX: SVL) responding to submissions received in relation to the Bowdens Silver Project Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") eight week public exhibition, which successfully concluded during Q3 2020, as discussed on 28 January 2021. Sulfur Springs (A$2/t ore production royalty, capped at A$3.7M): updates from Venturex Resources Limited (ASX: VXR) secondary approvals and development permits, regulatory engagement, project implementation and development strategies through engagement with potential contractors for site works, including short-listing and tender preparation, value optimisation opportunities and recommencement of the 2020 drilling program in late Q1 2021, following the end of the current wet season, as discussed on 29 January 2021. Lynn Lake - MacLellan (2% Gross Proceeds post initial capital): 17,000m drilling program budgeted by Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI) for 2021, partially on royalty claims covering part of the MacLellan deposit, ongoing environmental baseline work to support permitting of the project, community engagement, and other engineering and geotechnical work, which Vox hopes will support a construction decision in 2022, as discussed on 9 December 2020. Pitombeiras (1% NSR royalty): completion by Jangada Mines plc (AIM: JAN) of a maiden National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report and a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Pitombeiras Vanadium Project in Brazil, as discussed on 25 January 2021. Montanore (US$0.20/t production payments): finalisation of a supplemental EIS statement that is being prepared by the US Forest Service focusing on the evaluation phase, and a Record of Decision that is expected in mid-2021 in response to litigation completed in 2017, as discussed by Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) in their December 2020 corporate presentation. Kookynie (tonnage royalty): completion by Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) of an updated resource estimate in Q1 2021 and completion of a feasibility study on the Kookynie project, as discussed on 8 February 2021.

Continued organic news flow from our operating partners, targeting an approximate average of 30,000m partner-funded drilling on royalty projects each quarter.

Corporate 2021 Growth Targets

To continue to be one of the fastest growing royalty companies in the industry, closing out calendar 2020 with the completion of 13 transactions to acquire 30 royalties, including the acquisition of its Brits vanadium royalty and the Breakwater Resources Ltd. royalty portfolio in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively;

To continue to grow and acquire additional NAV-accretive royalties, leveraging Vox's proprietary royalty database and continuing discussions already underway with potential royalty vendors;

To increase analyst coverage of Vox beyond the current 3 independent firms providing coverage - Cantor Fitzgerald, Paradigm Capital Inc., and Red Cloud Securities; and

To conduct a review of secondary exchange listing options.

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Company's Q4 achievements rounded out a transformational 2020 year for Vox and promises a catalyst-rich 2021 year. We started 2020 with one producing royalty, being Graphmada, and added Koolyanobbing in Q2, Brauna in Q3 and Higginsville in Q4 to our growing list of producing royalties. We look forward to the organic news flow from our existing operators in 2021 as we see the number of producing royalties within our existing portfolio continue to grow."

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting Limited and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions.

