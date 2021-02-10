TDG Gold Corp. Publishes Third Set of Historical Longitudinal and Cross Sections From Shasta Exploration Area Demonstrating Continuation of Mineralization Along Strike Extending to 1.5 Kilometres

WHITE ROCK, February 10, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a third set of longitudinal sections and cross sections from its interpretation work of the historical drilling and exploration undertaken on the former producing high-grade gold and silver Shasta Mine located in the Toodoggone Region of north-central British Columbia. The sections presented in this news release cover the Upper Creek and North Zones (see Figure 1). TDG published the zone map of the Shasta Exploration Area within its news release of December 16, 2020 available via the TDG Gold website.

Upper Creek Zone

The Upper Creek Zone is defined as the area between the northern limit of underground workings and mineralization up to 350 metres ("m") due north. The longitudinal sections show that the first 175 m is a continuation of the mineralization seen at the Creek Zone, plunging gently to the north. The mineralization is then truncated and downthrown along a fault and has been encountered at depth in nine holes drilled between 1987 and 1990 which intercepted mineralized quartz breccia at an approximate depth of 220 m to 300 m.

An interval in hole DD90-02 (270 m northwest of the historical workings) starting at 300.5 m returned 10.0 m at 1.42 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 31.57 gpt silver. This appears to represent a continuation of the Creek Zone and is open at depth and along strike.

The continuation of the mineralization and the gentle plunge strengthen the interpretation that the ore forming events are stratigraphically constrained. These historical results suggest potential for continued vein occurrences along strike that lie under a cap of younger, unmineralized volcaniclastic sediments. The strike is consistent with regional northwest to southeast trends.

North Zone

The North Zone is a separate vein system that occurs 750 m northeast of the main Creek and JM Zones and follows the same regional northwest to southeast trend. It was initially discovered in 1989 through the drilling of eight holes over a strike length of 300 m and is open along strike. All drilling was shallow with a maximum hole length of 100 m.

North Zone drill results are highlighted by an interval in hole DD89-34 that returned 25.9 m at 2.31 gpt gold and 30.92 gpt silver from a down hole depth of 26.90 m to 52.80 m.

Silver Reef Zone

The Silver Reef Zone is a mineral showing (MinFile Number 094E 145) located approximately one kilometre southeast of the Shasta Mine. The showing consists of quartz vein stockwork and silicified zones over an area of 200 m. The structure follows the regional trend along a northwest to southeast strike and could be an extension of the JM veins which lie 225 m to the northwest which is supported by historical anomalous soil sample results.

Silver Reef was first discovered in the early 1980s but has seen little work since. An assessment report (AR Number 9886, 1981) reports samples collected from a zone of altered volcanic rocks returned grades of 1.028 gpt silver and 0.27 gpt gold. TDG plans on mapping and sampling this zone in 2021.

The orientation and location of the Silver Reef outcrop indicates gold-silver mineralization in the Shasta Exploration Area extends a total of 1.5 kilometres from north to south.

Historical Drill Results and Sections

Figure 1 below shows the location of the two zones for which drill hole longitudinal sections and cross sections are included in this news release (Figures 2-7). All longitudinal sections and cross sections are available in the Shasta project area of the TDG website (https://tdggold.com/projects/shasta/).

Figure 1. Shasta Exploration Area illustrating the location of Creek, Upper Creek and North Zone longitudinal sections and cross sections.

Shasta Exploration Area Longitudinal Sections for Creek/Upper Creek and North Zones

Historical drilling and assay results show gold-silver mineralization continues to the north of the existing surface and underground Creek zone mine workings and remains open to the north, known as the Upper Creek Zone. Sections indicate that the Creek Zone mineralization continues to have gentle plunge to the north before being cut off by a fault and downthrown on the northern block. Significant sections of core were not sampled. The North Zone is an underexplored target zone on the Shasta project; historic drilling has highlighted gold-silver mineralization near-surface.



Creek/Upper Creek Zone Longitudinal Section

North Zone Longitudinal Section

Figure 2. Longitudinal sections showing mineralized strike for the Creek/Upper Creek Zone and the North Zone.

Shasta Exploration Area Cross Sections (refer to Figure 1)

Creek/Upper Creek Zone Historical Results for the Upper Creek Zone (Figure 3), Creek/Upper Creek Zone (Figure 4) and Creek Zone (Figure 5) Cross Sections

Table 1 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 53.1 m of 1.37 gpt gold and 76.88 gpt silver including 11.4 m of 3.41 gpt gold and 189.64 gpt silver located immediately north of the former mine workings area. The records show that sections of core were not assayed, and sampling did not continue into vein "halo" mineralization.

Table 1

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Composite Length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Zone Section DD89-40* 70.00 123.10 53.10 1.37 76.88 Creek Zone - 7400N.

drilled into the most

northern Underground

Creek Workings - 1213

m Level. including 72.20 83.60 11.40 3.41 189.64 including 86.60 89.70 3.10 1.79 87.22 including 91.20 93.70 2.50 1.78 155.06 including 96.70 99.50 2.80 1.46 59.09 DD89-45* 108.60 117.60 9.00 0.41 17.89 Creek Zone - 7400N.

drilled below the most

northern Underground

Creek Workings - 1213

m Level. including 109.60 112.60 3.00 0.53 15.05 and 120.10 140.10 20.00 0.93 45.52 including 122.60 128.60 6.00 1.66 84.61 including 132.70 136.20 3.50 0.90 33.00 DD90-02* 300.50 310.50 10.00 1.42 31.57 Creek/Upper Creek

Zone - 7600N including 301.50 307.50 6.00 2.21 48.30 DD90-06* 181.00 184.60 3.60 0.48 1.11 Upper Creek Zone -

Cross-Section. and 230.80 234.80 4.00 0.30 16.00 and 270.50 274.50 4.00 0.26 20.75 and 281.00 286.00 5.00 0.85 38.15 and 293.00 296.50 3.50 0.22 12.14 and 300.00 306.00 6.00 0.45 1.95

Figure 3. Upper Creek Zone cross section showing occurrence of gold intervals at depth, possibly downthrown along a fault.

Figure 4. Creek/Upper Creek Zone - 7600 N cross section showing mineralization in the footwall of the Shasta Fault.

Figure 5. Creek Zone -7400 N cross section showing convergence of Creek and JM Veins at the northern limit of underground workings.

Shasta Exploration Area Cross Sections (refer to Figure 1)

Historical Results for the North Zone (Figures 6-7) Cross Sections

Table 2 shows historical drill assay results with mineralized widths up to 25.9 m of 2.31 gpt gold and 30.92 gpt silver including 7.3 m of 6.79 gpt gold and 66.86 gpt silver located due south of the former mine workings area. The records show that sections of core were not assayed, and sampling did not continue into vein "halo" mineralization.

Table 2

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Composite Length (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Zone Section DD89-32* 50.30 62.90 12.60 1.64 5.06 North Zone - Cross-Section 1 including 52.40 57.40 5.00 3.83 8.56 and 81.60 84.50 2.90 0.28 5.42 and 92.30 98.70 6.40 0.69 2.40 including 92.30 95.30 3.00 1.31 3.20 DD89-34* 26.90 52.80 25.90 2.31 30.92 North Zone - Cross-Section 2 including 31.70 34.70 3.00 1.58 11.29 including 37.70 45.00 7.30 6.79 66.86 and 95.20 98.20 3.00 2.52 0.35

Figure 6. North Zone cross section showing intervals encountered in historical drilling.

Figure 7. North Zone cross section showing intervals with a possible westerly dip along a currently unknown structure.

Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Easting (NAD83 ZN9) Northing (NAD83 ZN9) Elevation (m) Azimuth (­o) Dip (o) EOH (m) DD89-31* 621729.2 6347840 1329.78 238 -46 100 DD89-32* 621673.3 6347925 1295.5 250 -45 139.6 DD89-34* 621554.9 6347804 1264 43 -48 103 DD89-35* 621287 6347941 1278.73 212 -47 254.8 DD89-36* 620938.4 6347872 1353 240 -52 115.2 DD89-39* 620894.4 6347590 1268 90 -48 93.9 DD89-40* 620843.4 6347587 1273 90 -45 124.4 DD89-45* 620795.4 6347587 1278 84 -43 179.2 DD89-56* 621001.4 6347702 1277 240 -45 126.2 DD89-57* 621000.4 6347703 1278 276 -45 124.4 DD89-60* 621570.4 6347788 1268 64 -45 76.8 DD89-61* 621523.9 6347847 1259 58 -42 75 DD87-04 620994.8 6347763 1299.3 220 -60 127.7 DD87-21 621018.8 6347613 1255.64 240 -45 136.9 DD90-02* 620699.4 6347798 1355.53 90 -65 328.9 DD90-06* 620991.8 6347912 1352.83 240 -60 314.9 DD90-21* 620721.3 6347794 1355.95 85 -45 298.4 DD91-08* 621037.5 6347600 1266 240 -45 96.34

* Note 1: drill holes with an asterisk denote that assay results are recorded from written reports and government filed assessment reports. Laboratory certificates in these examples have not been found in historical data search. Some records also show that samples were assayed at the Baker Mine Site Laboratory, where no individual assay certificates are recorded.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Andy Randell, PGeo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 meters of historical drilling.

