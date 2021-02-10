Skeena Intersects 13.86 g/t AuEq over 25.27 metres in Hanging Wall Zone at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, February 10, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. The Company has also recently completed a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program at Eskay Creek and is awaiting results. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights:

Hanging Wall (HW) Zone

11.56 g/t Au, 173 g/t Ag (13.86 g/t AuEq) over 25.27 m (SK-20-716) Including:123.50 g/t Au, 1,920 g/t Ag (149.10 g/t AuEq) over 0.50 m And: 85.70 g/t Au, 1,150 g/t Ag (101.03 g/t AuEq) over 2.12 m



21B Zone

15.30 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag (16.37 g/t AuEq) over 14.00 m (SK-20-709)

21C Zone

4.41 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag (4.48 g/t AuEq) over 22.50 m (SK-20-680)

3.20 g/t Au, 242 g/t Ag (6.42 g/t AuEq) over 19.00 m (SK-20-699) Including: 41.60 g/t Au, 4,390 g/t Ag (100.13 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m



Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Shallow HW Zone Drilling Intersects Impressive Gold and Silver Grades

Infill drilling in the HW Zone has delivered above-average thickness and grades as demonstrated by 11.56 g/t Au, 173 g/t Ag (13.86 g/t AuEq) over 25.27 m (SK-20-716). This intercept occurs only 25 m vertically below surface and is highlighted by exceptional subintervals grading 123.50 g/t Au, 1,920 g/t Ag (149.10 g/t AuEq) over 0.50 m and 85.70 g/t Au, 1,150 g/t Ag (101.03 g/t AuEq) over 2.12 m. This new intercept exceeds the tenor and width of the widely spaced historical drill holes (which were only selectively sampled) which informed the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the HW Zone. Nearby historic drilling intersected 2.49 g/t AuEq over 16.00 m and 6.30 g/t AuEq over 14.00 m only 10 and 20 m to the west (CA89-176 and CA90-567). The HW Zone is interpreted as discordant, replacement-style gold-silver mineralization hosted by mafic volcanics with minor interbeds of sediments in the stratigraphic hanging wall to the historically mined Contact Mudstone.

21C Zone Drilling Exemplifies Silver Endowment of Eskay Creek Deposits

The 2020 infill drilling campaign targeted an area of Inferred resources within the 21C Zone and confirmed the high silver grades which characterize this zone. A 19.00 m intercept within the Contact Mudstone and underlying footwall Rhyolite averaged 3.20 g/t Au, 242 g/t Ag (6.42 g/t AuEq) with an impressive subinterval grading 41.60 g/t Au, 4,390 g/t Ag (100.13 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m (SK-20-699). Nearby, 15 m to the west, infill drilling intercepted 1.43 g/t Au, 224 g/t Ag (4.42 g/t AuEq) over 5.48 m including 4.31 g/t Au, 1,150 g/t Ag (19.64 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m (SK-20-700) within rhyolite breccias.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by the end of 2021. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-671 101.50 126.40 24.90 2.24 46 2.85 21C Including 102.85 103.85 1.00 7.70 334 12.15 21C and 103.85 104.85 1.00 12.95 508 19.72 21C SK-20-671 128.70 131.15 2.45 0.88 5 0.95 21C SK-20-671 134.00 139.55 5.55 1.30 8 1.41 21C SK-20-671 154.00 168.00 14.00 3.11 7 3.21 21C Including 165.40 166.50 1.10 15.05 9 15.17 21C SK-20-680 123.87 127.00 3.13 1.00 6 1.07 21C SK-20-680 131.00 136.00 5.00 1.20 7 1.29 21C SK-20-680 151.00 173.50 22.50 4.41 5 4.48 21C Including 160.00 161.25 1.25 24.60 <5 24.60 21C SK-20-680 180.50 185.00 4.50 0.83 5 0.90 21C SK-20-690 1.00 21.63 20.63 2.95 28 3.32 21E SK-20-690 25.90 31.00 5.10 0.83 30 1.23 21E SK-20-690 58.00 85.50 27.50 1.34 7 1.44 21E SK-20-690 104.00 115.00 11.00 1.69 6 1.77 21E SK-20-691 121.83 125.31 3.48 1.13 54 1.85 21C SK-20-691 161.91 172.50 10.59 0.99 14 1.17 21C SK-20-691 191.46 198.00 6.54 5.29 9 5.42 21C SK-20-693 167.80 174.00 6.20 2.89 5 2.96 21C SK-20-693 180.00 198.80 18.80 1.97 18 2.22 21C SK-20-693 208.50 211.50 3.00 8.75 10 8.88 21C Including 210.00 211.50 1.50 11.35 13 11.52 21C SK-20-694 181.00 184.00 3.00 0.81 5 0.87 21C SK-20-694 192.10 206.00 13.90 2.01 11 2.16 21C SK-20-695 113.47 118.47 5.00 0.64 12 0.80 21C SK-20-696 160.50 179.00 18.50 0.90 7 1.00 21C SK-20-696 183.00 195.00 12.00 1.39 10 1.52 21C SK-20-696 198.00 206.00 8.00 1.09 5 1.16 21C SK-20-699 81.85 92.23 10.38 1.86 24 2.18 21C SK-20-699 102.85 108.30 5.45 2.77 14 2.96 21C SK-20-699 121.00 140.00 19.00 3.20 242 6.42 21C Including 121.75 122.75 1.00 41.60 4390 100.13 21C SK-20-700 115.88 121.36 5.48 1.43 224 4.42 21C Including 116.88 117.88 1.00 4.31 1150 19.64 21C and 124.15 125.00 0.85 3.62 532 10.71 21C SK-20-700 129.50 133.67 4.17 0.92 18 1.17 21C SK-20-700 163.18 170.50 7.32 3.51 7 3.60 21C Including 163.18 163.75 0.57 10.90 19 11.15 21C SK-20-704 120.00 127.13 7.13 3.05 92 4.27 21B Including 123.00 123.61 0.61 10.35 216 13.23 21B SK-20-704 135.50 143.50 8.00 0.90 7 0.99 21B SK-20-704 151.00 155.50 4.50 0.77 5 0.84 21B SK-20-705 123.00 129.00 6.00 3.42 96 4.70 21B Including 124.20 124.80 0.60 18.30 105 19.70 21B and 126.60 127.40 0.80 4.46 464 10.65 21B SK-20-705 136.00 141.24 5.24 1.07 8 1.17 21B SK-20-706 125.25 147.00 21.75 1.70 7 1.80 21B SK-20-707 121.00 136.00 15.00 1.50 22 1.79 21B SK-20-707 143.50 148.00 4.50 1.02 5 1.09 21B SK-20-707 161.50 169.00 7.50 1.05 9 1.17 21B SK-20-708 118.00 143.50 25.50 2.26 53 2.96 21B Including 123.00 124.00 1.00 15.65 407 21.08 21B SK-20-708 146.00 169.00 23.00 1.44 6 1.51 21B SK-20-708 178.00 188.15 10.15 1.05 9 1.18 21B SK-20-709 119.00 133.00 14.00 15.30 80 16.37 21B Including 125.47 126.00 0.53 325.00 532 332.09 21B and 126.00 126.54 0.54 29.20 337 33.69 21B SK-20-709 151.00 169.00 18.00 1.60 7 1.69 21B SK-20-709 181.00 183.00 2.00 0.78 11 0.92 21B SK-20-710 119.00 124.00 5.00 1.52 13 1.69 21B SK-20-710 126.35 145.00 18.65 1.35 29 1.73 21B SK-20-710 155.50 161.50 6.00 1.63 6 1.70 21B SK-20-711 110.00 116.15 6.15 4.03 166 6.24 21B Including 115.00 116.15 1.15 13.20 863 24.71 21B SK-20-711 120.00 123.10 3.10 11.00 341 15.55 21B Including 120.00 120.50 0.50 13.60 1340 31.47 21B and 120.50 121.31 0.81 18.80 409 24.25 21B SK-20-711 131.50 143.50 12.00 1.61 104 2.99 21B SK-20-711 159.65 178.00 18.35 0.79 10 0.92 21B SK-20-712 123.00 126.28 3.28 2.95 21 3.23 21B SK-20-712 129.50 137.50 8.00 2.18 36 2.67 21B SK-20-712 141.50 146.50 5.00 2.12 5 2.19 21B SK-20-712 149.50 152.00 2.50 1.03 5 1.09 21B SK-20-713 51.82 56.00 4.18 0.71 29 1.09 21E SK-20-713 67.07 73.95 6.88 3.04 220 5.98 21E Including 72.34 73.22 0.88 4.07 775 14.40 21E SK-20-714 143.00 146.73 3.73 1.38 42 1.95 21C SK-20-714 157.50 194.50 37.00 2.03 6 2.11 21C SK-20-716 31.00 56.27 25.27 11.56 173 13.86 HW Including 43.38 43.88 0.50 123.50 1920 149.10 HW and 43.88 46.00 2.12 85.70 1150 101.03 HW SK-20-717 135.87 141.00 5.13 0.94 6 1.03 21C SK-20-717 143.88 148.00 4.12 0.82 6 0.90 21C SK-20-718 130.30 138.30 8.00 0.77 6 0.84 21C SK-20-718 147.50 155.00 7.50 1.78 5 1.85 21C SK-20-719 122.00 124.42 2.42 1.44 293 5.34 21C Including 122.55 123.47 0.92 1.53 726 11.21 21C SK-20-719 127.50 130.00 2.50 0.97 8 1.08 21C SK-20-719 135.00 138.84 3.84 0.71 5 0.78 21C SK-20-719 143.00 154.66 11.66 2.43 10 2.57 21C SK-20-719 157.22 160.00 2.78 1.39 5 1.45 21C SK-20-604 ABANDONED SK-20-615 ABANDONED SK-20-619 ABANDONED SK-20-624 ABANDONED SK-20-630 ABANDONED SK-20-660 ABANDONED SK-20-674 ABANDONED SK-20-682 ABANDONED SK-20-685 ABANDONED SK-20-697 ABANDONED SK-20-701 NOT DRILLED SK-20-702 NOT DRILLED SK-20-703 NOT DRILLED SK-20-715 NOT DRILLED

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-20-604 9755.3 10753.6 883.7 40.0 55.1 -76.2 SK-20-615 9755.9 10661.4 913.5 28.0 85.7 -72.5 SK-20-619 9755.9 10661.4 913.5 13.0 98.0 -52.0 SK-20-624 9855.7 10366.1 1008.0 26.0 242.3 -78.2 SK-20-630 9992.4 10785.0 909.7 65.0 167.2 -72.1 SK-20-660 9861.5 10482.4 996.9 18.0 109.9 -76.9 SK-20-671 9812.5 10876.0 845.6 178.0 197.1 -66.9 SK-20-674 9812.3 10874.1 844.7 160.0 214.0 -50.9 SK-20-680 9718.4 10727.0 881.1 189.2 91.9 -59.0 SK-20-682 9718.0 10727.4 876.5 31.0 89.7 -50.9 SK-20-685 9718.0 10727.4 883.6 94.0 96.0 -50.0 SK-20-690 10129.5 10361.8 976.5 115.0 270.3 -75.0 SK-20-691 9678.0 10719.4 857.5 225.0 89.0 -64.3 SK-20-693 9677.7 10719.6 857.9 230.0 96.9 -65.8 SK-20-694 9677.4 10719.9 858.7 230.0 97.4 -61.9 SK-20-695 9675.2 10721.4 858.4 152.0 104.0 -59.9 SK-20-696 9677.1 10720.5 860.4 230.0 103.9 -64.0 SK-20-697 9675.2 10721.4 858.4 26.0 104.3 -68.2 SK-20-699 9717.4 10728.1 887.1 140.0 137.1 -74.0 SK-20-700 9677.0 10720.5 858.8 220.0 110.0 -58.0 SK-20-704 9880.8 10675.7 937.6 160.0 77.1 -74.9 SK-20-705 9881.1 10675.2 931.9 160.0 82.0 -80.0 SK-20-706 9879.6 10676.2 940.1 175.0 115.1 -84.0 SK-20-707 9880.7 10674.7 937.8 175.0 115.3 -78.1 SK-20-708 9880.9 10675.0 938.3 195.0 115.1 -70.0 SK-20-709 9879.9 10676.2 940.7 188.0 127.0 -67.1 SK-20-710 9880.8 10674.8 938.2 178.0 131.0 -73.0 SK-20-711 9880.8 10674.9 937.8 185.0 131.0 -61.9 SK-20-712 9880.6 10674.7 937.7 175.0 140.1 -69.0 SK-20-713 10016.8 10778.4 915.6 75.0 280.1 -69.9 SK-20-714 9753.0 10661.0 912.9 207.0 86.0 -72.1 SK-20-716 9955.9 10729.6 910.3 61.0 65.0 -74.0 SK-20-717 9758.2 10746.3 891.1 148.0 51.8 -86.0 SK-20-718 9757.5 10746.4 894.6 155.0 138.3 -79.9 SK-20-719 9756.8 10746.1 893.1 160.0 134.0 -75.0

To see an enhanced view of image, click here: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/628823/SKEENA-MAP1-021021.jpg

To see an enhanced view of image, click here: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/628823/SKEENA-MAP2-021021.jpg