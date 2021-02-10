Quadro Outlines Overview of Its 2021 Exploration and Drill Programs at Its Three Properties in Newfoundland

Vancouver, February 10, 2021 - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration and drill programs for 2021 at its three 100% owned properties in Newfoundland: Staghorn, Long Lake, and Glenwood (Yellow Fox/Careless Cove).

A multi-phase and multi-project field program is planned for each of the Newfoundland properties. Exploration program details and results for each will be released separately. Survey work including soils, magnetics, geology and possibly IP surveying will be carried out. A total of 4,000 meters is slated for follow-up and step-out drilling at Staghorn and first-ever drill testing at Long Lake and Glenwood. These programs will be spread out over the initial eight months of 2021 with a contingency for follow-up of positive results.

Initially, drilling will follow up on recent drill results at the Staghorn project included 3.22 g/t Au over 5.0 m from the newly discovered Marks Pond Zone. Field surveys and drilling will commence in late spring at the Long Lake project where soil sampling and prospecting has defined a 700 m long gold target highlighted by a strong Au-in-soil anomaly and a number of float samples with values up to 33.65 g/t Au (see Quadro press releases dated Jan 5, 2021 and Nov 30, 2020 for more details). Both Staghorn and Long Lake properties are located within the auriferous "Cape Ray Fault Corridor", proximal to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits. (Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.9 Moz (31.7 Mt at 1.86 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.19 Moz (23.2 Mt at 1.60 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 0.96 Moz (16.77 Mt at 1.78 g/t Au). (N.I. 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT & PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY ON THE VALENTINE GOLD PROJECT Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report date: April 21, 2020 Effective date: April 18, 2020 Prepared for: Marathon Gold Corporation 10 King St. East, Suite 501, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C3 Prepared by: Ausenco Engineering Canada). Other hot spots along this corridor include Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposits and Sokoman Minerals' Moosehead project where an on-going drill program has produced intersections up to 44.96 g/t Au over 11.9 m (Sokoman Minerals' news release dated Oct 1, 2018).

(Mineralization hosted on these established operations is not necessarily indicative or representative of the mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.)

The third project at Careless Cove and Yellow Fox properties (collectively the Glenwood project) is located 170 km to the northeast of the Staghorn/Long Lake projects and is adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in the Glenwood area, where recent analysis of multiple high grade gold intersections have led to the decision to double New Found Gold Corp.'s current drill program to 200,000 meters. New Found Gold Corp.'s results continue to impress with recent intersections including 18.1 g/t Au over 6.5 m from a new discovery along the Appleton fault and 2 km north of its high grade Keats Zone (see New Found Gold press release dated Jan 6, 2021 and Jan 11, 2021). Previous results on Quadro's claims include 59.413g/t Au from the main Yellow Fox showing and 11.8g/t Au in grab samples at Careless Cove. There has been no previous drilling on these claims.

(Note: 1- Mineralization hosted on these established operations is not necessarily indicative or representative of the mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property; 2- The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property).

Commented T. Barry Coughlan, President and CEO: "Quadro has been active on the island of Newfoundland since November, 2017. This year will be its most active year with a well-funded treasury and projects containing both significant gold targets and a new gold discovery in two of the most active exploration plays in Canada at the Cape Ray gold corridor and the Glenwood/Gander gold belt."

Quadro Resources Ltd. acknowledges the financial support of the JEA Program, administered by Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property and has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Yellow Fox/Careless Cove properties in Newfoundland.

