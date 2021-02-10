Western Magnesium Provides an Update on the Commercialized Pilot Plant Construction

- A state-of-the-art security, access, and networking system has been installed in the building and is functioning well allowing us to control our site to the standard that is required for a facility of this magnitude.

- The month of January was a very productive and important for the Operations team. We achieved a milestone by completing the initial training of our 11 new operations personnel. The senior staff has been working diligently to ensure the new staff successfully completes their safety and standard operating procedure training programs. A well educated and safety minded operations staff will be key to achieving all our production goals and targets, while maintaining an incident free workplace.

- Full staff occupancy has commenced with the completion of related necessary workspace facilities which are vital for day-to-day operations. These include items such as showers, washrooms, and breakroom facilities. Having these items completed allows for a more efficient use of our space which includes having additional contractors on site while following the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines outlined by the government.

NEW YORK, February 10, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG); (Frankfurt-3WM); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company"). This news release is part of our ongoing update regarding the construction and completion of our commercialized pilot plant. We are happy to report that construction is ongoing with our pilot plant and the following items have been completed within the facility:

Management continues to monitor the impact and any delays that may result from the ongoing and everchanging global environment. We continue to adjust to new rules and regulations during the buildout of our plant. Industrial construction is ongoing and progressing well with no incidents to report.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

