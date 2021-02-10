Happy Creek to conduct an airborne geophysical survey on Highland Valley Copper project

Vancouver, February 10th, 2021 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be conducting a high resolution airborne geophysical survey on the Company's 100% owned Highland Valley copper project in the Highland Valley district, B.C.

The Company has engaged Peter E. Walcott and Associates Limited, under the direction of C.J. Greig and Associates Ltd. to oversee approximately 1,400 line-km's of high resolution airborne magnetic surveys on the Rateria property. The survey will be run at 100 metre line spacings and will use a helicopter mounted magnetic bird system equipped with a Geometrics 824 magnetometer. Field work is anticipated to commence near the end of February or early March.

Since adding significant land to the Rateria property in 2017, compilation of historical data and recent field work indicate that potential extensions to known mineralized zones and occurrences exist on the newly acquired tenures. These zones include Happy Creek's recently drilled Zone 2 occurrence, the 3 Creeks, Moss 4 and Sho copper prospects and other historical copper showings. All of these occur in an area with a cover of thick and extensive glacial till that has limited the effectiveness of past exploration. Systematic and detailed airborne magnetic geophysical surveys combined with modern digital processing can aid greatly in understanding the underlying bedrock geology, such as by characterising rock types and highlighting structures and potential hydrothermal alteration zones that may be associated with porphyry copper mineralization. On the Rateria property, the Company's Zone 1 and Zone 2 copper-mineralized zones have been covered by ground magnetic surveys and core from the drill holes have well -defined magnetic signatures. These signatures will assist the Company in interpreting other prospective areas for follow-up exploration.

About the Highland Valley Project (West Valley-Rateria Property)

The 100-per-cent-owned West Valley-Rateria copper property covers 244 square kilometres and is a quality, underexplored exploration asset in the world-class Highland Valley district. The Company's property adjoins the Highland Valley Copper (HVC) mine on its southern side. The mine, Canada's largest copper producer, has over 50 years of continuous production from primarily four open pits. Happy Creek's recent Zone 1 and Zone 2 discoveries, which lie just 6.5 kilometres southeast of HVC's Highmont pits, show laterally continuous mineralization that has been partially outlined with 28,000 metres of drilling. The Zone 1 and Zone 2 discoveries remain open in all directions. The Company also continues to generate new copper targets within this large and highly prospective property.

More information on the Highland Valley and Fox projects can be found on the Company's website www.happycreekminerals.com.

The Company operates with the principles and guidelines set out for Covid-19 that are established by provincial health and safety authorities to protect workers and the communities in which the Company operates.

David Blann, P.Eng., Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address capital costs, recovery, grade, and timing of work or plans at the Company's mineral projects.



