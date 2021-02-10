Alaris Equity Partners Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW/

(all numbers in this release are in Canadian ("CDN") unless otherwise noted)

CALGARY, Feb. 10, 2021 - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the "Trust" or "Alaris") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced bought-deal financing, Alaris and a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Capital Markets and including Desjardins Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced financing. Alaris will now issue 5,312,500 trust units ("Trust Units") at a price of $16.00 per Trust Unit for gross proceeds of $85.0 million (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2021. The Underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Trust Units issued under this Offering at a price of $16.00 per Trust Unit to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing for further gross proceeds of $12.8 million, which would increase the Offering to $97.8 million if fully exercised.

The Trust will use the net proceeds of the Offering (and Over-Allotment Option, if any) to reduce debt outstanding under its $373.0 million credit facility (the "Facility"). Upon closing of the Offering and including the US$66.0 million investment into Brown & Settle, as more fully described in Alaris' news release dated February 9, 2021, the Trust expects to have approximately $290.4 million drawn on the Facility ($278.2 million with the Over-Allotment Option exercised).

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory and Toronto Stock Exchange approvals.

ABOUT ALARIS:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

This press release is not an offer of Trust Units for sale in the United States. The Trust Units may not be offered or sold in the United States. Alaris has not registered and will not register the Units under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Alaris does not intend to engage in a public offering of Trust Units in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, nor shall there be any sale of, the Trust Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbor" provisions under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning: the closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds for the Offering, outstanding amounts under the Facility after closing of the Offering and reductions in indebtedness under the Facility. Many of these statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar words or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect Alaris' business and that of its Partners (including, without limitation, the ongoing impact of COVID-19) are material factors considered by Alaris management when setting the outlook for Alaris. Key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that: the Offering will close as expected and that Alaris will obtain regulatory and third party approvals for the Offering; the conditions to closing the Offering, including, if required, the consent of the Toronto Stock Exchange and, if required, the consent of Alaris' lenders under the Facility, will be satisfied; the Canadian and U.S. economies will begin to recover from the ongoing economic downturn created by the response to COVID-19 within the next twelve months, interest rates will not rise in a material way over the next 12 to 24 months, that those Alaris Partners detrimentally affected by COVID-19 will recover from the pandemic's impact and return to their current operating environments, following a recovery from the COVID-19 impact, the businesses of the majority of our Partners will continue to grow, more private companies will require access to alternative sources of capital and that Alaris will have the ability to raise required equity and/or debt financing on acceptable terms. Management of Alaris has also assumed that the Canadian and U.S. dollar trading pair will remain in a range of approximately plus or minus 15% of the current rate over the next 6 months. In determining expectations for economic growth, management of Alaris primarily considers historical economic data provided by the Canadian and U.S. governments and their agencies as well as prevailing economic conditions at the time of such determinations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust and the Partners could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors, including, but not limited to: that the Offering may not close when planned (or at all); or on the terms and conditions set forth herein; the failure of Alaris to secure, if required, the consent of its lenders under its credit facility to proceed with the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering as described herein may change; how many Partners will be impacted by the COVID-19 and the extent of such impact; the ability of our Partners and, correspondingly, Alaris to meet performance expectations for 2021 and beyond as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise; any change in the senior lenders under the Facility's outlook for Alaris' business; management's ability to assess and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19; the dependence of Alaris on the Partners; reliance on key personnel; general economic conditions, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefit of Alaris' financing arrangements with the Partners; a failure of the Trust or any Partners to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; changes in legislation and regulations and the interpretations thereof; risks relating to the Partners and their businesses, including, without limitation, a material change in the operations of a Partner or the industries they operate in; inability to close additional Partner contributions in a timely fashion, or at all; a change in the ability of the Partners to continue to pay Alaris' distributions; a change in the unaudited information provided to the Trust; a failure of a Partner (or Partners) to realize on their anticipated growth strategies; a failure to achieve resolutions for outstanding issues with Partners on terms materially in line with management's expectations or at all; and a failure to realize the benefits of any concessions or relief measures provided by Alaris to any Partner or to successfully execute an exit strategy for a Partner where desired. Additional risks that may cause actual results to vary from those indicated are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Trust's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is filed under the Trust's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. Statements containing forward-looking information reflect management's current beliefs and assumptions based on information in its possession on the date of this news release. Although management believes that the assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Alaris does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

