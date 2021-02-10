Walker Announces Exploration Program Update From the Lapon Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2021 - Walker River Resources Corp. ("Walker" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "WRR") announces that its drilling program will recommence during the week of February 22. The present reverse circulation ("RC") drill program, that began at the end of 2020, and which halted at the New Year' break, has been delayed due to COVID-19 related problems and restrictions.



The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no modern-day exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walkers arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

The gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon is contained in a wide (300 meters), long (over 4km strike length), intensely altered (sericite, iron oxides) sheared and faulted NE trending zone. Gold mineralization is present pervasively throughout as an envelope of lower grade mineralization (0.5 to 2.0 g/t Au) enveloping distinct high-grade structures, that have been drilled over a strike length of 750 meters and a vertical extent of 400 meters. The high-grade gold mineralization was encountered in discrete, traceable zones located at the intersection of flat lying porphyry dikes and vertical stockwork fracture chimneys. Examples of high-grade drill hole intercepts include: 48 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 16-10; 39 g/t over 12.0 meters in hole LC 16-12; 31 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 18-29; 96 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 19- 42; and 94 g/t over 6.1 meters in hole LC 19- 43. Gold mineralization is open.

The present drill program at the Lapon Gold project will consist of systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes, as well as exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization and extend known gold mineralization. At least 60 holes are planned here, of which ten have been carried out. Results are pending and will be released as they become available.

At the Pikes Peak portion of the project, the Company has completed access for future exploration. Initial reconnaissance mapping and sampling and returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.22% Cu from outcrop. Significant historical milling and mining workings are present. At least 10 holes are planned here.

The Rattlesnake portion contains historical adits and extensive gold placer mining activities, all within the altered sheared zone encountered at Lapon Canyon, some 600 meters higher and 3 km on strike from Rattlesnake. At least 10 holes are planned here.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

