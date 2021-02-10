CMC Options the Silverknife and Amy Claims in The Rancheria Silver District

Vancouver, February 10, 2021 - CMC Metals Ltd. - ("the Company") (TSXV:CMB) (OTC: CMCXF) (FSE:ZM5N) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an option to earn up to a 100 percent working interest in the Silverknife and Amy mineral properties in the Rancheria Silver District, north-central British Columbia (the "Property"), subject to an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Mr. Steven Scott (the "Prospector"). The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Exchange.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% working interest in the Silverknife and Amy Claims (the "Property", see attached map) with the completion of the following:

(a) At signing, $15,000 cash, $5,000 of which was paid to the Prospector on signing of a Letter of Intent dated February 4, 2021, and issue 100,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Optionee; (b) At the first year anniversary date of this Agreement, pay $15,000 cash, and issue 200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Optionee; (c) At the second year anniversary date of this Agreement, pay $20,000 cash, and issue 400,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Optionee; (d) At the third year anniversary date of this Agreement, pay $40,000 cash, and issue 500,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Optionee.

In addition, the Property is subject to a 2% net smelter royalty which can be reduced to 1% upon the payment of $1,000,000 to the Prospector.

The Rancheria Silver District is located approximately 300 kilometers east of Whitehorse, Yukon in a 130 km long by 50 km wide belt that straddles the Yukon and British Columbia border. CMC has been actively exploring this silver district on the northern end at its Silver Hart and Blue Heaven properties. From those efforts the Company has identified successful exploration strategies and knowledge of the district that helped to identify the significant prospectivity of the Rancheria South area.

The road accessible Silverknife Property lies just south of the British Columbia-Yukon border. The property claims are immediately adjacent, and to the west of, the claims owned by Coeur Mining that host the Silvertip deposit. Silverknife comprises of 2 mineral tenures covering approximately 538.3 hectares. Silverknife mineralization represents a zone of known silver-lead-zinc mineralization distal to, and stratigraphically lower than the Silvertip Deposit and more proximate to the Cassiar Batholith (heat source). This presents opportunities for the discovery of mineralization associated with chimney-type feeders and mantos that may be related to the SilverTip mineralizing event.

The road accessible Amy Property lies 8 kilometers to the west of the Silvertip Mine complex. The Amy claims comprising of 16 mineral tenures (approximately 908.4 hectares) cover part of the Cassiar Batholith, a satellite plug and surrounding calcareous and non-calcareous sediments which in this area is a multikilometer extension of the same geological units that are mineralized in our Silver Hart Property. This highly prospective target stratigraphy extends southwards from our Rancheria South claims and transects the entire Amy claim block that is contiguous with the Rancheria South claims. A total of 7 mineralized showings have been identified within the Amy property comprising of high-grade silver veins and silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement occurrences. The primary showing comprises of the Amy Showing which is a developed prospect comprising of a galena, sphalerite, pyrite, arsenopyrite, argentite, and friebergite "manto" body formed by replacement mineralization in folded Cambro-Ordovician Kechika Group metasediments. The property has been subjected to geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys and 742 meters of drift/adit development and approximately 33 diamond drill holes focussed on a mineralized zone with a known strike length of 170 meters (BC Minfile 104O 004).

Other mineralized zones and areas within the Amy claims include:

- Cub Zone: a channel sample graded 1.88 oz/t (53.3 g/t) silver, 4.6% lead and 3.42% zinc; - Zone 2: trenching produced two samples grading (i) 11.4 oz/t (323.2 g/t) silver, 10.5% lead and 13% zinc; and (ii) 150.5 oz/t (4266.7 g/t) silver, 47.4% lead and 1.9% zinc; - NE anomaly: a soil anomaly measuring 500 by 300 meters where sampling have produced up to 9,200 g/t lead, 4,250 g/t zinc and >20 g/t silver and mineralized float found in the same area grading from 29.82-74.10 oz/t (845.4-1817.2 g/t) silver, 4.6-31.4% lead and 0.33-5.4% zinc; - Breccia Zone: mineralized float sample graded 22.29 oz/t silver (631.9 g/t), 4.82% lead and 2.22% zinc; and, - Unnamed Zone: mineralized float graded 47.1 oz/t (1,335.3 g/t) silver.

Note: The information on these showings and related non 43-101 compliant historic resources are summarized by the BC Minfile and were included in information provided by the Prospector to the Company prior to acquisition. The Company has also not verified these results at this time nor conducted a field visit due to winter conditions.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "With the acquisition of the Silverknife and Amy claims, CMC has now acquired the rights to earn up to a 100% working interest in 3,454 hectares of prospective geology in the southern part of the Rancheria silver district. All of these claims are within 25 kilometers of Couer's SilverTip mine and mill complex. We are extremely pleased to have secured this amount of highly prospective ground in close proximity to Silvertip. This package of three properties presents numerous new targets for high grade silver-lead-zinc deposits and we are entertaining offers for a joint venture arrangement to advance these properties, as our key focus will remain the Silver Hart Project."

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted, "From our extensive knowledge of the Rancheria Silver District and other major silver districts in places like Coeur d'Alene in Idaho and silver deposits in northern Mexico, we are confident that the Rancheria South Properties will be a significant asset for growth of our company in the future. These properties are in the target geological setting and in a good jurisdiction (British Columbia) proven to be highly supportive of exploration and mine development. We have developed successful exploration techniques at Silver Hart that will now be utilized to generate exploration success in the Rancheria South area. This package of three properties, acquired in the past two fiscal quarters, has significantly added to our portfolio of silver prospects in a time of escalating global interest in silver."

About CMC Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our silver-lead-zinc projects include Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and the Rancheria South Properties (Rancheria South, Silverknife and Amy). Our polymetallic projects with gold potential include Logjam, Bridal Veil and Terra Nova.

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC and Yukon, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

