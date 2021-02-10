$10 million Securities Offering Financing

Montréal, February 10, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) (CNSX:SX.CN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of units at a price of $0.50 and "flow-through" units at a price of $0.60 as well for total gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Corporation and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"), entitling the holder to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.65 until first 18 months from the issuance and $1.05 for the 18 months thereafter, together 36 months expiry period (the "Unit Warrant Expiry Date").

Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company on a "flow-through" basis (each, a "FT Share") and one (1) FT Share purchase warrant (each, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.75 until first 18 months from the issue and $1.25 for the 18 months thereafter, together 36 months expiry period (the "FT Warrant Expiry Date", together with the Unite Warrant Expiry Date, the "Warrant Expiry Date").

In the event that the trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") reaches $0.95 per Share on any single day, the Corporation may, at its option, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by delivery of notice to the registered holders (an "Acceleration Notice") thereof and issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release", and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on the 30th day following the later of (i) the date on which the Acceleration Notice is sent to warrant holders, and (ii) the date of issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

The Corporation will use the flow through proceeds of the Offering to further advance the nickel, exploration at the Julie Nickel and Manicouagan Palladium Projects in Québec. The cash component of the offering will be deployed on the other initiatives of the Company and on general and administrative expenses.

A finder's fee might be paid on the Offering, subject to the policies of the CSE.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory four months and one day hold period. Closing of the Offering might be done in tranches to accommodate institutional investors and is anticipated to be on or about March 25, 2021, and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANCOIS (FRANK) DUMAS

Director & COO

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.