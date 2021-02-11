Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, February 10, 2021 - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("Pan Andean" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the grant of 2,930,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per option, will expire on or before February 10, 2026, and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.panandeanminerals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-681-2626

shuh@panandeanminerals.com

