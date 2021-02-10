Belmont Closes 2nd and Final Tranche to Raise $117,040

February 10, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C. Canada - Belmont Resources Ltd. ("Belmont" or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) announces that it has received acceptance for filing documentation and has closed the 2nd and final tranche of the private placement as previously announced on December 15, 2020 and February 8, 2021.

The Company has issued to 9 placees a total of 1,672,000 Units at $0.07 for gross proceeds of $117,040. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years.

The Units (Shares and Warrants will have a hold period of 4 months +1 day expiring June 11, 2021.

The use of proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Acceleration Clause on Warrants:

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when the trading price on the TSX Venture Exchange of the Company's common shares closes at or above $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading day commencing June 11, 2021. In such event, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a press release, providing the Warrant holders with an acceleration notice (the "Notice") and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such press release is disseminated.



Click Image To View Full Size About the Company:

The Company's Greenwood Mining Camp project portfolio includes:

- Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines (Athelstan-Jackpot property - 100%)

- Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines (Pathfinder property - 100%).

- Betts Copper-Gold mine (Come By Chance property - 100%)

- Lone Star Copper-Gold mine (Lone Star Property - LOI)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2020, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

