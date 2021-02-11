Frontline Receives Results of Fall Sampling Program, Crooked Pine Lake Property, Atikokan, Ontario

Toronto, February 11, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") announces additional results from sampling programs during the fall of 2020 on its Crooked Pine Lake Property (the "Property") located 35 km east of Atikokan, Ontario.

From November 7th to 10th, 2020 Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") investigated historical trenches along the east-trending intermediate volcanic belt on the southern portion of the property. Sampling at Trench 1 (Andrews Showing) returned a grab sample of 7.03 g/t Au and 1.29 g/t Ag within a quartz vein containing 5-10% arsenopyrite hosted within sheared intermediate volcanics. Trench 1 conditions were very deteriorated at the time making sampling difficult. Sampling at Trench 2 approximately 850m southwest of Trench 1 returned a grab sample of 0.455 g/t Au and 1.74 g/t Ag from sheared intermediate volcanics with quartz stringers and only 0.5% fine disseminated pyrite. Sampling adjacent to a logging road 200m to the northeast of Trench 2 recorded a grab sample returning 1.49 g/t Au in a shear zone highlighted by silicified intermediate volcanic schist hosting quartz veins with minor pyrite and chalcopyrite. Trace element geochemistry included up to 4.05g/t Ag, 4430 ppm As, 4.95 ppm Sb, 0.23 ppm Te, 3850 ppm Cu and 40.5ppm Bi. A total of 44 grab samples were taken during the 3-day sampling program (see Figure 1). Shearing at the three locations were noted to be intense with strong iron carbonate and sericite alteration with subordinate quartz veins and stringers with sulphide mineralization. Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.



Figure 1. Frontline Gold's 2020 sampling program highlights from the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

"The Crooked Pine Lake Property is underexplored and with some simple boots on the ground last year, has yielded some impressive gold results. We now have two major deformation zones to further investigate, the northeast-trending X656 Shear and the east-west Pothole Lake Deformation Zone. Both of these deformation zones are gold-bearing and we look forward to continuing our efforts on the property during 2021." said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Emerald Geological Services

EGS is a geological consulting company which specializes in mineral exploration, based out of Timmins, Ontario. The EGS team has over 90 years of combined geological and project management experience ranging from grassroots to advanced stage projects.

http://www.emeraldgeologicalservices.com/

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Lake Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

