Decade Reports Extension to the Kosciuszko Zone in 2020 Drilling

Stewart, February 11, 2021 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has received assays for the first 2 drill holes on the Del Norte property. It was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020, with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The Lord Nelson Tenures are adjacent to the north end of the Del Norte property and the Company can earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $2 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The properties lie within BC's "Golden Triangle", located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC.

The 2020 program indicated that silver rich mineralized zones are in rocks analogous to those hosting the Eskay Creek deposit. These rocks are at the contact with black mudstones of the Salmon River formation with mineralization in sheared felsic black mud lapilli tuffs analogous to the Mt Dilworth Formation.. At the start of the program, 2 zones were indicated; namely the LG vein and Kosciuszko zone. The 2020 work indicated that beside the LG vein, there are 4 other strong mineralized zones including the Kosciuszko zone.

Two holes were drilled off a pad in order to test the Kosciuszko zone north of and below 2002 drilling. Previous to this years drilling high light results for this zone included:

A chip sample across a discovery zone in 2002 returned 6.07 g/t gold and 623.7 g/t silver across a width of 10.0 metres.

Three holes drilled from a single station located 12 m south of the chip sample intersected true widths of mineralization varying from 8.5 to 10 metres and carrying gold values ranging from 3.53 to 7.56 g/t gold and silver values ranging from 176.95 to 274.24 g/t.

Several hundred metres north of the above, drilling on the same or sub-parallel structure returned 6.47 g/t gold and 346.02 g/t silver over 15.54 m.

Other holes in this area intersected 8.6 m of 3.02 g/t gold and 270.5 g/t silver over 8.74 m.

A drill hole several hundred metres south of the initial trench discovery in 2002 intersected 1208 g/t silver and 26.54 g/t gold over 4.05 m on the same or sub-parallel structure.

A Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has examined and reviewed geological information available from public sources related to the property, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this page. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to the historical drill results and any sampling. However, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Assays from 2020 drilling indicate the following:

DDH # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Ag g/t eq DN20-01 162.69 164.69 1.8 4.77 42.87 386 DN20-02 167.72 171.45 4.34 0.78 40.29 96.5

Analytical values have been rounded.

*Silver-equivalent values for gold and silver only (no base metals), calculated assuming 100% metal recovery. Assumptions: US$25/oz silver, US$1800/oz gold: 1:72 ratio.

The zone tested was 50 m north and 50 m below the 2002 intersections.

In addition, sampling indicated the zone was at least 500 m in strike length. Chip line sampling on the SP zone, a south extension of the Kosciuszko zone gave 3.8m of 5.74 g/t Au and 405 g/t (818 Ag g/t eq) as well as 2m of 1.13 g/t au and 212 g/t Ag (293 g/t Ag eq). A float sample immediately west of this trenching gave 49.7 g/t Au, 2200 g/t Ag, 0.165% Cu, 0.852 % Pb and 0.047 % Zn % indicating parallel mineralized zones.

In total, 20 other holes were completed exploring for silver bearing mineralization in the newly identified Argo and Eagle's Nest zones.

Analysis were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

