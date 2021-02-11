Teuton Resources Corp. Reports Extension to the K Zone in 2020 Drilling of the Del Norte Property

Vancouver, Feb. 11, 2021 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt-TFE) (OTC:TEUTF) has received a report from its optionee, Decade Resources, regarding the first two holes of the 2020 program, both of which were drilled into the K (Kosciuszko) zone on the Del Norte property, located 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle". In total 20 other holes were completed exploring for silver-gold bearing mineralization in the newly identified Argo and Eagle's Nest zones.

The 2020 program indicated that silver-rich mineralized zones are in rocks analogous to those hosting the Eskay Creek deposit. These rocks are at the contact with black mudstones of the Salmon River formation with mineralization in sheared felsic black mud lapilli tuffs analogous to the Mt. Dilworth Formation. Prior to the start of last year's program, two zones were indicated, namely the LG vein and K zone; 2020 work has defined four other strong mineralized zones in the vicinity including the Argo and Eagle's Nest zones.

Historical results, all of which occurred during Teuton's ownership of the Del Norte property, are as follows:

- A chip sample taken across the K zone zone during its discovery in 2002 returned 6.07 g/t gold and 623.7 g/t silver across a width of 10.0 metres. - Three holes drilled from a single station located 12 m south of the chip sample intersected true widths of mineralization varying from 8.5 to 10 metres and carrying gold values ranging from 3.53 to 7.56 g/t gold and silver values ranging from 176.95 to 274.24 g/t. - Several hundred metres north of the above, drilling on the same or a sub-parallel structure returned 6.47 g/t gold and 346.02 g/t silver over 15.54 metres. - Other holes in this area intersected 8.6 m of 3.02 g/t gold and 270.5 g/t silver over 8.74 metres.

Assays from 2020 drilling indicate the following:

----------------------------------------------------------- |DDH # |From (m)|To(m) |Width (m)|Au g/t|Ag g/t|Ag g/t eq| |---------------------------------------------------------| |DN20-01|162.69 |164.69|1.80 |4.77 |42.87 |386 | |---------------------------------------------------------| |DN20-02|167.72 |171.45|4.34 |0.78 |40.29 |96.5 | -----------------------------------------------------------

Analytical values have been rounded.

*Silver-equivalent values for gold and silver only (no base metals), calculated assuming 100% metal recovery. Assumptions: US$25/oz silver, US$1800/oz gold: 1:72 ratio.

The zone tested was 50 m north and 50 m below the 2002 intersections.

In addition, surface sampling indicated the zone was at least 500 m in strike length. Chip line sampling on the SP zone, a south extension of the Kosciuszko zone gave 3.8m of 5.74 g/t Au and 405 g/t (818 Ag g/t eq) as well as 2m of 1.13 g/t Au and 212 g/t Ag (293 g/t Ag eq). A float sample immediately west of this trenching gave 49.7 g/t Au, 2200 g/t Ag, 0.165% Cu, 0.852 % Pb and 0.047 % Zn indicating parallel mineralized zones.

Analysis were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops BC, an accredited facility.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for Decade Resources is responsible for the contents of this release. D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp. He has not independently verified the assay results but has no reason to believe they are inaccurate. Mr. Cremonese, as President of Teuton, is not independent of the Company.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Ten of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $2 million in option cash payments (not including appreciable payments made in shares) has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back. Teuton also owns eight other royalties in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System with interests ranging up to 2.5%, none of which are subject to a buyback. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

