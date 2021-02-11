Cornish Metals Receives Conditional Approval for £8.2 Million Financing and Posts AIM Admission Document

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2021 -



Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on February 5, 2021, the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the proposed placing and subscription of its common shares ("Common Shares") with new and existing investors raising proceeds in an aggregate amount of ?8.2 million (approximately C$14.4 million based on a February 10, 2021 exchange rate) (collectively, the "Fundraising"). The Fundraising remains subject to, among other things, admission to trading of its Common Shares ("Admission") on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). For further details of the Fundraising, please see the Company's news release dated February 5, 2021, available for viewing under its SEDAR profile.

As announced on February 5, 2021, Admission is expected to commence at 8 a.m. (GMT) Tuesday, February 16, 2021 under the symbol "CUSN".

In connection with the Admission, the Company has posted the AIM admission document on its website: cornishmetals.com

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

