ION Energy to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 18th

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 - ION Energy (OTCQB: IONGF), based in Toronto focused on lithium exploration and development in Mongolia, today announced that Ali Haji, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 18th.

DATE: February 18th

TIME: 11:30 a.m. EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent ION Energy Highlights:

Excited to have just been upgraded to the OTCQB on January 14, 2021;

Recently announced the addition of a technical Special Advisor, Dr. Khashbat Dashteseren to the Mongolian team;

Owns the largest and first ever lithium brine exploration licence ever granted in Mongolia; and

Holds over 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) in lithium prospective land, including the newly-announced acquisition of their 19,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran: Rising Sun project.

About ION Energy

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FRA: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION Energy also holds the 19,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

