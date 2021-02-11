Tri Origin Appoints Mark Santarossa as President

Aurora, February 11, 2020 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) is very pleased to announce that it has appointed Mark Santarossa CPA, CA, MBA as President of Tri Origin.

"We are delighted to have Mark join our senior management team" said Robert Valliant, Chairman of Tri Origin, "Mark has spent many years working in finance and corporate development with major brokerage firms as well as junior gold exploration companies and is well known to the resource investment industry. Coupled with recent additions to the board and management and our most recent financing Tri Origin continues to position itself to bear out the value of its gold exploration assets."

Mark Santarossa commented: "I'm excited to work with Tri Origin's proven exploration and finance team as we advance the Company's excellent portfolio of under-explored gold projects in Ontario. Tri Origin's gold properties are located in world class gold camps with the potential to define tier 1 gold deposits. The goal, as always, is to create shareholder value through drill discovery. Our initial focus will be to complete a meaningful drill program at Sky Lake where we expect to commence drilling shortly. "

Mr. Santarossa brings over 15 years of mining experience in various corporate, capital markets and investment banking roles. He is currently the Vice President of Corporate Development for Aurion Resources Ltd. and was previously the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development for GT Gold Corp. Prior to joining Aurion, he was a Director at Origin Merchant Partners, Canada's largest independent Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm based in Toronto. Mark has deep capital markets experience, having worked at both bank-owned and independent Canadian investment dealers, devoting much of his career to the resource sector. Over his long career, Mark has built numerous institutional buy-side and corporate relationships.

Mr. Santarossa holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

Pursuant to Tri Origin's stock option plan, Mr. Santarossa has been issued 500,000 stock options priced at $0.22 exercisable for five (5) years with service based vesting provisions.

About Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tri Origin is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation through drill discovery. Tri Origin plans to conduct a drill program at its Sky Lake Gold Project in the first quarter of 2021. The Company has 48,991,685 shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold projects in Canada. Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TOE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Andrew Thomson, CEO

Tel: (905) 727-1779 Email: invest@triorigin.com

or visit www.triorigin.com

Forward Looking Statements:

