Pacific Imperial Mines Appoints an Advisor

Vancouver, February 11, 2021 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PPM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Len Brownlie, Ph.D., as an Adviser to the Company effective immediately.

Pacific Imperial Mines President and CEO states: "We are is delighted to add Len Brownlie as an Advisor to the Company. As you will read, Len brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our company. We look forward to Len's expert engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives to acquire high-quality exploration and development opportunities for the Company. Len is always forthright and diligent and is a great addition. Welcome on board Len."

Lend Brownlie graduated from the Faculty of Applied Sciences at Simon Fraser University with a Ph.D in Kinesiology in 1993. Upon graduation, Dr. Brownlie incorporated Brownlie Management Ltd. to provide sports aerodynamics consulting services to sporting goods manufacturers, world class athletes and national Olympic Associations. Dr. Brownlie is the author of 19 peer reviewed papers on sports aerodynamics and hold 5 patents and 6 patents pending in the field of sports aerodynamics.

Dr. Brownlie has also provided management services to publicly traded exploration and mining companies. Since 1986, Dr. Brownlie has acted as a Director and/or Officer of 17 publicly traded mining companies.

Dr. Brownlie is currently the President and CEO of TSXV listed capital pool company Discovery One Investment Corp. and a director of TSXV listed Harvest Gold Corp.

From December 2001 to January 2016 Dr. Brownlie served as President and CEO of Goldrush Resources Ltd.. During his tenure the company successfully explored and discovered the Ronguen gold deposit in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Ronguen gold deposit was subsequently sold in 2014 and is currently in pre-development. Dr. Brownlie oversaw the amalgamation of Goldrush with TSX listed First Mining Gold Corp. in January 2016.

From May 2007 to April 2011 Dr. Brownlie was a Director of Balkal Forest Products, a publicly traded Sino-Russian forest products company that was subject to a management buyout in 2011.

From June 1998 to February 2006. Dr. Brownlie was a Director and Corporate Secretary for First Silver Reserves Inc., a TSX listed Mexican silver producer that merged with NYSE and TSX listed First Majestic Silver Corp. in 2006.

The Board has approved a grant of 100,000 stock options to Len Brownlie of the Company at $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

