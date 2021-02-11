Pan Global Resources Director Robert Baxter Passes Away

Vancouver, February 11, 2021 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") is deeply saddened to announce that after a short illness Bob Baxter has passed away at the age of 60.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and colleague," said Tim Moody, President and CEO. "Bob was one of the finest geologists I've had the privilege to work with. He was energetic, smart and always filled the room with his joyous laughter. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Mr. Baxter was a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2006 and was instrumental in leading the Company's strategic direction. He is survived by his wife Sheelagh and sons Connor and Mackenzie.

