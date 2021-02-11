Bathurst Metals Announces Reactivation on TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, February 11, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV.H) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval regarding the NEX reactivation and application for graduation to Tier 2 of the TSXV (the "Reactivation"). Effective Friday, February 12, 2021 trading in the Corporation's common shares will commence on the TSXV under the trading symbol "BMV".

The Reactivation is being completed in connection with the previously announced Turner Lake Project, whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in and to certain mineral claims known as the Turner Lake Project in Nunavut.

Harold Forzley, President and CEO of Bathurst Metals Corp., commented: "We are pleased the Company will graduate to Tier 2 status on the TSX Venture Exchange. We are excited to continue our program of exploration at Turner Lake, as well as our staked properties at Gela Lake, Speers Lake, McAvoy and McGregor Lake. The Company will focus on development of these prospective properties in Nunavut."

The Company also announces the closing, concurrently with the Reactivation, of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement financing in the amount of $160,000.08. The Company will issue 888,889 flow-through common shares for $0.18 per share. Proceeds of the financing will be used for qualifying exploration expenditures on the Nunavut properties. The common shares are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

