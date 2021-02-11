Brigadier Completes Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, February 11, 2021 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Brigadier")(TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) (the "Corporation") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the debt settlement previously announced on January 27, 2021 with one arm's length creditor (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement resulted in an aggregate of $100,000.00 of indebtedness being retired in consideration for the issuance of 454,545 common shares at a price of $0.22 per share. The Debt Settlement did not result in the creation of a new insider or control person. The common shares issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month resale restriction expiring June 12, 2021.
About Brigadier Gold Limited
Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.
Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!