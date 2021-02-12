QC Copper & Gold Updates on Opemiska's Drill Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU), is pleased to announce that its drill program on the Opemiska is well underway. Drilling is progressing quickly, and Company has implement its QA/QC protocols and operating procedures for core logging, cutting and sampling. Drill core shipments to the assay laboratory is set to being this week and the Company will get his results to shareholders as quickly as practical.

As of the 11th of February, 9 holes have been completed with a total of 2,196m drilled. Drilling is on-going on 24 hour, 7 days a week basis with an average of over 110m of drilling per period of 24 hours.

"Drilling progress is extremely fast and geology is as expected with known veins appearing where predicted on our model and surrounded by haloes of lower grade mineralization. Additionally, new and previously unknown and unmined narrower veins are also present. Holes are stopped where they intersect stopes, and are within a couple of metres of the expected locations within our model. This implies that our digitization and wire-framing are very accurate," said Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration, Director of the company and Qualified Person according to NI43-101.

Oriented core technology is being used to obtain the 3D orientation of veins and fault structures to complement variogram studies and eventually to aid in interpolating grades for the resource estimation once the drilling is completed.

This 20,000m drill program will include 75 drill holes to be distributed between the Opemiska Project's Springer and Perry mines, with the objective of delineating a near surface, in-pit mineral resource. Many of the planned holes are twins of old surface collared mine holes, to confirm the historical mine assays but also to provide infill sampling because of limited historical sampling due to the mine's focus on high grade veins.

The Company is operating its drill program with strict protocols to prevent any outbreaks to ensure the safety of our staff and the communities which surround our project. To this end all our personnel are being tested for Covid-19 prior to travelling to the project.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for Power Ore, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

