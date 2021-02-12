Exploits Sets Date for Investor Presentation

Vancouver, February 12th, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF) (FSE:634-FF) is pleased to announce our Zoom presentation on February 17th at 10am PST / 2:30 NST; where President and CEO Michael Collins will discuss the current mineral exploration opportunities in Newfoundland, specifically the Exploits Subzone, as well as the Company's exploration plans and catalysts for 2021.

Michael Collins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Exploits, commented: "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to invite the public to attend our first Exploits Discovery exploration update presentation. This presentation will communicate our plans and catalysts for 2021. In addition, we will outline other players in the area, and the upside of investing in gold exploration in the province of Newfoundland."

Investor Presentation

Exploits is pleased to offer an investor presentation via Zoom on February 17th, 2021 at 10:00am Pacific Standard Time (2:30pm NST). Exploits Discovery is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Follow the link below to the Exploits website to sign up, and/or use the Zoom link below to join us on Wednesday. Hope to see you there!

The presentation will outline Exploits exploration plans and catalysts to look forward to in 2021. Exploits encourages investors to send any questions prior to the presentation to investors@exploits.gold. A recording of the presentation will be uploaded to the Exploits website by Friday February 19th, 2021.

Any questions may be emailed to the Exploits investor email address outlined below prior to the presentation. For all other inquiries regarding the Exploits presentation please call the head office at 604-681-3170.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend and Gazeebow projects which cumulatively cover an area of approximately 2,111 square kilometres.

All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered discoveries such as New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and picked individual land packages for staking or joint venture where there is an opportunity for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

