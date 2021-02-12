KWG Resources Inc. & Canada Chrome Echo Matawa Regional Plan Call

Toronto, February 12, 2021 - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW6) ("KWG" or the "Company") and its railroad subsidiary Canada Chrome Corporation ("CCC") confirm their support of regional development in the Ring of Fire business plan that they propound.

"Now that railroader Tony Marquis has joined us, our next step is to ask for the purchase order at the Canada-USA Critical Minerals Task Force," said KWG CEO Frank Smeenk. "Then we can all get busy making North America secure in chromium and making Canada's Matawa treaty lands into a unique strategic force in global stainless-steel production."

Added Canada Chrome COO Marquis, "It is perhaps appropriate now to have the Matawa First Nations represented at the Critical Minerals Task Force table on Canada's side, given that this crucial trade commodity is found entirely within their traditional territory. Surely that gives them standing to both seek and sell the customer. Their doing so could certainly give much confidence to the buyer and to the capital markets."

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture ('JV') after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. ('Bold') from Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ('Fancamp'). KWG funds all JV exploration expenditures and Bold is carried for a 20% interest in KWG's interest. KWG has also received patents in Canada, South Africa and Kazakhstan and is prosecuting patent applications in India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and the USA for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas and an accelerant. It has also received a USA patent for production of low carbon chromium iron alloys.

Canada Chrome Corporation:

CCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of KWG which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario. Its COO Tony Marquis has been a top tier executive with both Canadian National Railroad and Canadian Pacific Railroad, where he played an integral role in the two most successful railroad turnarounds in North America. At both companies, he worked closely with his mentor, the legendary Hunter Harrison, who led both railroads to becoming the most efficient in the industry.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@kwgresources.com

