Aurwest Resources Corporation to Present at the Adelaide Capital's Atlantic Canada Virtual Conference on Feb 23, 2021

Calgary, February 12, 2021 - Aurwest Resources Corp. (CSE: AWR) ("Aurwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in a virtual mini-conference hosted by Adelaide Capital on February 23rd at 1:40 PM Eastern Time, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference will showcase a curated group of mining companies with operations in Atlantic Canada, which we see as an up and coming region for mineral exploration. Please register here if you would like to participate: Adelaide Capital's Atlantic Canada Conference. The webinar will also be live streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to access Zoom: Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel.

Questions may be asked during the webinar or can be emailed ahead of time to info@adcap.ca. A replay will be made available after the event on the Adelaide Capital YouTube channel as well.

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has two Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake a 23,600-hectare (236 km2) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold Project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

