Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2021 - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announced today that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement as announced on February 1, 2021 of 4,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $400,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period expiring two years following the closing dates of the Offering.

Nevada Sunrise placed 2,922,000 Units in the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of $292,200. In connection with closing the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of 7% cash totaling $9,170 and issued 91,700 finder's warrants (each a "Finder's Warrant") representing 7% of the Units placed by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in Nevada Sunrise at a price of $0.16 per common share, exercisable for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued in the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring June 13, 2021, during which time the securities may not be traded. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration of the Company's precious metals, copper and lithium properties in Nevada, and for general working capital.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover where an extensive drilling program concluded in late November 2020.

Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t gold1.

1 Technical Report and updated estimate of mineral resources on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., effective January 15, 2020 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., CPG, Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper property, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 44411, located within the Clayton Valley basin near Silver Peak, Nevada, and water right Permit 86863 in the Lida Valley basin.

