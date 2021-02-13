Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. Proposes Name Change to NEO Battery Materials Inc

Vancouver, February 12, 2021 - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("Pan Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a resolution to change the name (the "Name Change") of Company to NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

Completion of the Name Change is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval is not required for the Name Change.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard be directed to such persons broker or agent.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. is Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.panandeanminerals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-681-2626

shuh@panandeanminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74419