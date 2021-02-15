Jervois appoints Hiroyuki Shinto as Japan Marketing Adviser

- Hiroyuki Shinto is a 35-year career trader of nickel, cobalt and ferrochrome in Japan and Europe - Mr. Shinto was General Manager, Nickel & Ferro Alloys (including cobalt) at Glencore Japan for more than a decade - He will market Jervois' nickel and cobalt products into Japan - Jervois is targeting cobalt concentrate production from mid-2022.

TheNewswire - 15 February 2021 - Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) announces the engagement of Mr Hiroyuki Shinto as its Japan Marketing Adviser. Mr. Shinto will have exclusive responsibility for marketing Jervois's product into Japan, including the groups nickel and cobalt products from Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), in Idaho, United States and from the São Miguel Paulista Refinery ("SMP") São Paulo, Brazil, which Jervois announced its agreement to acquire last year.

Mr. Shinto is an experienced metals marketing executive with 15 years' experience at Tomen Corporation including being based in London, UK for 4 years and Tokyo, Japan for nine years marketing and sourcing non-ferrous metals, specifically nickel, cobalt and copper.

Mr. Shinto then joined Glencore, leading its Nickel and Ferro Alloys (including cobalt) department for Japan for more than 10 years as General Manager. At Glencore Japan, Mr. Shinto was responsible for the sales of nickel, cobalt and ferroalloys to the Japanese domestic steel, stainless and specialty mills, and to battery and chemical producers.

After retiring from Glencore, Mr. Shinto established Starboard Corporation, a non-ferrous metals trading business with a focus on nickel for the steel industry in Japan.

Mr. Shinto has been assisting Jervois with the marketing of its ICO offtake from the United States, which remains on schedule for initial concentrate production from mid-2022. With the announcement of Jervois's intention to acquire SMP, Mr. Shinto's scope broadened into refined nickel and cobalt products. Mr. Shinto's engagement to facilitate access to the Japanese market will support Jervois' restart of SMP, transforming the Company into a vertically integrated producer of refined cobalt and nickel.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.

Bryce Crocker, CEO.

