Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: RIU Explorers Conference Presentation

Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) provides the RIU Explorers Conference Presentation.- Wiluna is a significant growth and discovery opportunity currently supported by a modest but growing cashflow- Potential to increase in size and scale to become a Tier 1 gold asset- The Wiluna Mining Operation is the 7th largest gold district in Australia by Mineral Resources under single ownership. It remains relatively unexplored- The development of Wiluna is underway. Over three years we expect to deliver a staged increase in production to approximately 250kozpa- Beyond the three-year development plan, further opportunity remains to scale up the Wiluna Mining Operation to commercialise the vast known geological potential- Significant discovery opportunities at Wiluna Mining Centre at depth and along strike as well as at Regent, Lake Way , Matilda Mining Centres and regional opportunities- Experienced management team with strong operations, growth and discovery skill set Delivering On Our PromiseTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5YDH4626





Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





