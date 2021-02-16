Frontline Initiates High Resolution Heli-Borne Magnetic Survey and Increases Land Position at its Crooked Pine Lake Gold Project, Ontario

Toronto, February 16, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Gatineau, Quebec, to complete a high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey of the Frontline's Crooked Pine Lake Gold Project ("Property") located 35km east of Atikokan, Ontario. The high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey, a total of 1,338 l-kms and will cover the entire Crooked Pine Lake property at 50m line-spacings.

The Company also announces that it has staked an additional 42 mining cells, a total of 714 hectares, that is contiguous to the northern boundaries of the Property. This brings the total area to approximately 4,763 hectares (see Figure 1 below).

The high-resolution magnetic survey is designed to provide geological and structural details of the northeast trending X656 Shear zone, the east-west trending Pothole Lake Deformation Zone and the Mercutio River Shear Zone. Interpretation of the survey results will be used in conjunction with the successful 2020 surface sampling and mapping programs to aid in identifying structural features, lithological contacts and rock types associated with gold mineralization and vector exploration efforts to those areas of high merit.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Crooked Pine Lake Property with recently staked claims and interpreted structure.

Crooked Pine Lake Project

The Crooked Pine Lake Property consists of 8 multi-cell mining claims and 67 single mining cells totaling 4,763 hectares. The property is strategically located just north of the Trans Canada Highway and is serviced by active logging roads with nearby power and natural gas lines.

Located along the Quetico Fault, the Crooked Pine Lake Property hosts northeast trending second order structures that appear to control regional gold mineralization. These are similar trending structures that hosts the 4.5 million ounce Hammond Reef Deposit owned by Agnico Eagle (www.agnicoeagle.com) and Traxxin Resources Northwestern Ontario Prospectors 2017 Discovery of the Year Award with a grab sample of 1280 g/t gold and recent drilling completed by Bold Ventures.

Sampling along the northeast trending X656 Shear Zone in 2020 yielded grab sample results of up to 19.2 g/t Au (see press release dated August 18, 2020). The recent acquisition of the Pothole claims with a 1963 channel sample of 9.33 g/t Au over 2.74m and 2003 grab samples of up to 11.52 g/t Au also added great merit to the property (see press release dated February 9, 2021). Sampling in 2020 along the Pothole Deformation Zone also yielded grab samples up to 7.03 g/t Au and 1.29 g/t Ag (see press release dated February 11, 2021).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Frontline Gold's 2020 sampling program highlights from the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

Commentary

Frontline's President and CEO, Mr. Walter Henry, said, "The Crooked Pine Lake Property yielded high grade gold-bearing grab samples in 2020 from our geological sampling and mapping programs. Observations on the ground has noted extensive deformation corridors associated with the 2020 sampling results. The regional government airborne magnetic coverage is inadequate as is the last airborne magnetic survey completed in 1979 by Rio Tinto. The high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey at 50m line spacings commissioned by Frontline will greatly enhance the geological and structural make-up of this property and enhance our chances for continued success with our 2021 exploration efforts."

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Lake Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

