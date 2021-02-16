Rugby Sampling Results Establishing Targets at the El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, Feb. 16, 2021 - Rugby Mining Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) reports that further follow-up soil sampling at the El Zanjon Gold Silver Project ("El Zanjon") is defining specific sites for more detailed work and later drilling. El Zanjon is one of the first projects in Santa Cruz Province designed to discover a fully intact epithermal gold-silver system beneath sedimentary cover. The follow-up program is being scheduled to start within 60 days.



Highlights

Ultra-low level Ionic Leach geochemistry is "seeing" through gravel cover for leakage from the underlying bedrock, particularly in areas of interpreted fault flexures.

Gold values that range from 0.02 to 1.72 ppb (Figure 2) and silver values range from 0.9 to 27.1ppb (Figure 3).

An area of highly anomalous arsenic (max 1,195 ppb), molybdenum (max 967 ppb) and mercury (max 2.2 ppb) with coincident anomalous gold and silver assays was defined near the centre of the property (Figure 4).

Follow-up in-fill geochemical sampling and detailed ground magnetics is planned.

Mr. Yale Simpson, Chairman of the Company, commented, "Rugby's approach at El Zanjon is designed to find an entire gold system, not just the odd vein. The current soil sampling is designed to put us on top of specific sites where we can apply a similar exploration approach to that successfully employed for drill targeting at the multi-million-ounce Cerro Moro discovery that is so familiar to us. Undoubtedly, the El Zanjon area has been ignored in the past due to the absence of outcropping veins."

Rugby is targeting major flexures within fault structures extending south from the Cerro Vanguardia mine to El Zanjon (Figure 1). Host rocks are the prospective Chon Aike formation which host the major high-grade gold-silver epithermal orebodies in Santa Cruz Province. The favorable host rocks are extensively gravel covered within this tenement, and low-level geochemical techniques are utilized to see leakage from potential orebodies at depth. Samples were assayed for 61 multi-elements using ultra-sensitive Ionic Leach by ALS (Vancouver).

Our earlier geochemical programs defined 10 zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry ranging from 320m to 2,800m in length along these structures. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region.

Anomalous results from the 366 geochemical samples collected over 35 kilometres of strike are very encouraging and have better delineated specific zones requiring more detailed work prior to drill testing. Follow-up work is planned to commence early in Q2 prior to the onset of the southern winter. We plan to reduce the geochemical sample spacing from 320m to 160m and include ground magnetic surveying at 80m spacing over the anomalous zones to more accurately define flexures along the structures prospective for high grade mineralization for drill testing.

Sampling Methodology

The soils were sampled following ALS laboratories sampling instructions.

All site locations were recorded as WGS84, UTM Easting and Northing coordinates Zone 19 using a hand-held Garmin eTrex? 20.

Samples were collected from 10 cm to 20 cm below the surface.

A 120 gram sample was collected and placed in a Ziplock plastic bag with the sample number permanently marked on the bag.

The bag was folded over to remove most of the air and sealed, then placed in another plastic bag again removing as much air prior to sealing.

Jewelry was removed and only plastic and wooden implements were used.

All 258 samples were placed in plastic boxes and dispatched to ALS (Vancouver) for Ionic Leach analysis by ME-MS23™ method.

Fifteen laboratory duplicate samples were included in the analysis.

Data Analysis

The geochemical data were imported into the project's database for geostatistical analysis, determination of correlation and geochemical mapping.

The dataset of 366 assays was filtered by soil type and grouped in Sand and Gravel (SG) or Tertiary (TR) to analyse them independently.

Geostatistics were calculated using Discover software for the sub-dataset Ag, As, Au, Cd, Cu, Fe, Hg, Mo, Pb and Sr.

The percentiles were then used to prepare accurate geochemical thematic maps with the objective of distinguishing anomalies.

Paul Joyce, Rugby's Chief Operating Officer, Director and a "qualified person" ("QP") within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting "discovery stage" exploration on targets in Colombia, Argentina, the Philippines and Australia. The Company controls a portfolio of gold projects in Colombia that do not require the Department of Forestry approval that stalled the Cobrasco copper project in Choco Province. These gold projects have considerable potential for gold, silver and copper discoveries, and the Company is hopeful that The Department of Mines will move to grant titles this year as COVID restrictions ease in Colombia.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Ltd. website at www.rugbymining.com.

