Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

ELYSEE Increases Final Dividend for Fiscal 2020 to Three Cents ($0.03) per Share

13:15 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 16, 2021 - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has authorized a 50 percent increase in the final dividend for the year ending December 31, 2020 ("FY 2020") to three cents ($0.03) per share.

This dividend is to be paid on March 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 24, 2021 and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

On November 27, 2020 Elysee paid an interim dividend for FY 2020 of $0.01 per share. In conjunction with the payment of this final dividend on March 3rd, the annual dividend paid to shareholders for Fiscal 2020 will total $0.04 per share, representing a dividend yield of approximately 6.8% based on our most recent share price.

Guido Cloetens, executive chairman of Elysee, commented: "We are extremely pleased with our continued solid performance during fiscal 2020, which now marks our sixth consecutive year of paying a meaningful dividend to shareholders."

The Company expects to finalize and file its Audited Annual Financial Statements for FY 2020 in early March 2021.

For more information on Elysee Development Corp., please visit our web site at www.elyseedevelopment.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart Rogers
President
Elysee Development Corp.
Tel: (778) 373-1562

Guido Cloetens
Chairman and CEO
info@elyseedevelopment.com
Tel: (778) 985-8011

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74413


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Elysee Development Corp.

Elysee Development Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A14WT4
CA2907371058
www.elyseedevelopment.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap