Geodrill Provides Notice of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, will release its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020, prior to the market open on Monday March 8, 2021. Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am EST to discuss the financial results.

You can join the call by dialing 1 888 231 8191 or local 647 427 7450 Conference ID 5067017. An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1431442&tp_key=667ca03492

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Zambia and is expanding its geographic presence in South America. With the largest fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate.

