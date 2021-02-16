6 Main IP Geophysical Anomalies Identified within a 3.5km Survey Confirming Soil Anomalies Trend

MONTR?AL, Feb. 16, 2021 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the results of its Induced Polarization geophysical survey that was completed over priority portions of the Wabash copper-silver property in December 2020 and completed in January 2021.

The survey covered an area 3.5km long and included a total of 30-line kilometers covering the Cloutier-Lapointe areas which had been the targets of the trenching program in the fall of 2020. The survey data was analyzed in conjunction with the recently published soil geochemistry and the geological information collected in 2020. Based on these results, six (6) priority targets were identified which will be further evaluated this summer. Four (4) of these targets had no surface work at all and the southernmost anomaly remains open to the South. The anomalies show a strong correlation with chargeability and resistivity. The areas where mineralization has already been observed and to be confirmed with forthcoming trenching results, validate this observation and should provide a strong signature for future exploration and drilling.

"We are very pleased with these results. We see a strong correlation between these IP anomalies and the recently demonstrated 5km soil trend in the Cloutier-Lapointe area. The IP survey was limited to the main areas we knew based on the work completed in 2020 but we now clearly see that this survey will need to be extended further based on the potential size of the anomalies. The Richer area, the strongest soil anomaly on the Wabash property to date, was not covered at all by this IP survey but we expect to complete this in the near future. By combining the strength of the IP anomaly, soil anomaly and geological/structural anomaly, these 6 areas have been graded in terms of priority for the upcoming summer program. The 2 IP anomalies which are pending trenching assay results will be further evaluated as part of planning the first drilling program on the Wabash property. Traditionally, sediment hosted copper deposits are long and continuous which is exactly the confirmation we wanted to see from the soil and the geophysical surveys," commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

Figure 1: Wabash - Geophysical (IP) anomalies

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8472ee4b-2ee6-4760-9e4d-2782a66fbdf7

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi - Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi - Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 37,000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer ? Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

For further information contact:

Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO

Phone: +1 450 641 5119 #5653

Email: kmugerman@kintavar.com

Web: www.kintavar.com

Forward looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

