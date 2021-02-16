Pacton Completes Vend of Pilbara Properties

VANCOUVER, February 16, 2021 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") announces that further to its news release of October 13, 2020, it has completed an agreement to vend 75% of three of its properties within its Western Australian Pilbara portfolio (the "Properties") to Raiden Resources Limited, an Australian Stock Exchange listed company (ASX:RDN) ("Raiden").

All conditions precedent including provision of signed transfers, all mining information and statutory consents have now been delivered. Raiden is in the process of issuing the 129,721,250 shares and arranging the payment of CDN$500,000 to Pacton in satisfaction of its obligations under the agreement.

Pacton will receive a further payment of CDN$500,000 on the first anniversary of completion of the transaction. Pacton retains a 25% carried interest in the Properties until such time as a mineral resource of at least 250,000 oz of gold at a minimum grade of 1 g/t is delineated on any of the Properties, at which time the parties will enter into a joint venture, under which Pacton can contribute proportional to its respective equity interest or dilute.

The Company will pay a finder's fee with respect to the transition to Cobra Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd, upon acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold

