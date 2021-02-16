Join President and CEO, Christopher Herald at the Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference, February 16th at 4:00pm EST

DENVER, February 16, 2021 - Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the John Tumazos, Very Independent Research Conference on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

President and CEO, Christopher Herald will deliver an online presentation and corporate update at 4:00pm EST. For more information on the conference and to register for Solitario's presentation please use the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1748687894267350286

About Solitario

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.2 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Christopher E. Herald

President & CEO

(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball

Director - Investor Relations

720-933-1150

(800) 229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629834/Join-President-and-CEO-Christopher-Herald-at-the-Tumazos-Very-Independent-Research-Conference-February-16th-at-400pm-EST