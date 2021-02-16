Enduro Metals Corp. Upgrades US Listing to OTCQB

Kelowna, Feb 16, 2021 - Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Enduro's USA's ticker symbol "SIOCF" has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Markets effective February 1, 2021.

It is anticipated that Enduro's upgraded listing to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. With enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency required with the OTCQB listing, the upgrade also provides exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Enduro.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Enduro Metals on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SIOCF.

Furthermore, the Company is in the process of changing its US ticker symbol and will provide an update once approved. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ENDR". The Company's listings on the two exchanges provides North Americans the ability and ease to join as investors.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 638km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. Remaining terms on the option agreement are a $1,000,000 CAD cash payment, and issuance of 4 million Common Shares to Romios . Romios will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (an "NSR") on the Newmont Lake Project, or on any after-acquired claims within a 5 km radius of the original boundary of the project, which may be reduced at any time to a 1% NSR on the payment of $2 million per 0.5% NSR. The remaining 202km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Enduro Metals Corp.

"Cole Evans"

President/CEO

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

