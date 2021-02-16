Menü Artikel
Glen Eagle Receives a Steady Flow of Mineral Supplies at Cobra Oro

14:02 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Montreal, February 16, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mineral supplies are now being delivered as stipulated in the agreement announced on February 2nd, 2021.

Delivery has been coming steadily over the last 10 days at a rate of 80 to 100 tons daily. This marks a major step for the company as its gold processing plant can now operate with an adequate throughput and grade quality closer to 4 grams gold per ton, better than anticipated.

The company also announces that major changes are in the making, including several important projects currently in the pipeline that are intended to be released in the near future through a steady flow of news releases.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street

Suite 201

St-Lambert, Québec

J4S- 1H1

514-808-9807

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


