Ridgestone Mining Announces Strategic Appointment of Noris Del Bel Belluz as Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, February 16, 2021 - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE: 4U5) ("Ridgestone") is pleased to announce the appointment of Noris Del Bel Belluz, P. Geo as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Belluz has over 35 years of experience in operations, exploration, geology and technical evaluations of both underground and open pit mines. Most recently, Mr. Belluz was Operations Manager & Acting General Manager for Nevsun Resource's Bisha mine, which was acquired for $1.8 billion by Zijin Mining Group Co. Previously, he was Manager of Mine Geology for Eldorado Gold's China operations and with Freeport-McMoRan as Manager of Mine Geology at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia which included a key role in the discovery of the Kucing Liar skarn deposit. Mr. Belluz's technical experience also includes holding senior roles with Stantec Engineering and Wardrop Engineering, overseeing various technical studies from NI 43-101 resource estimates to feasibility studies and detailed engineering. Mr. Belluz holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from the University of Toronto and is a Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101.

Mr. Jonathan George, CEO, commented: "We are extremely excited to have someone with Noris' extensive background and experience join the Ridgestone team. His unique background combines both the operational experience on world-class projects with the technical understanding from the engineering firms. We look to leverage these skills as we develop our exploration program for the Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC) project and other assets in Mexico."

Mr. Belluz stated, "I look forward to joining the team at Ridgestone Mining and see great potential for value creation with its Guadalupe y Calvo project in the near-term. The project has an extensive history of exploration and I see enormous potential in the project moving forward."

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its high-grade Guadeloupe y Calvo (Gold/Silver) and its wholly-owned Rebeico (Gold/Copper) projects located in Mexico.

