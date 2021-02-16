Sonoro Gold Corp. Drilling Extends Buena Suerte Zone and Confirms New Bellotoso Gold Mineralized Zone

VANCOUVER, Feb. 16, 2021 - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to report the latest assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The new results reflect 24 drill holes, totaling 2,591 meters and highlight the following:

Significant increase of strike length at the Buena Suerte gold mineralized zone to 900 meters.

High-grade intercepts at the newly identified southern extension at Buena Suerte including SCR-159 which intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 6.839 g/t Au.

Continuous mineralization confirmed at the two kilometers long El Rinc?n - Veta de Oro - Abejas vein and stockwork gold mineralized zone.

Identification of the new Bellotoso gold mineralized zone with an initial strike length of 1.2 kilometers.

Kenneth MacLeod, President & CEO of Sonoro, commented: "Our strategy of infill and expansion drilling in our defined gold mineralized zones, together with strategically located scout holes in prospective new zones, is proving to be very successful. The addition of Bellotoso to our inventory of mineralized zones and the prospect of additional zones in parallel with Bellotoso, suggests that the mostly unexplored northeast region of Cerro Caliche may develop into a very significant exploration target."

John Darch, Chairman of Sonoro, also noted: "The continued material expansion of the Buena Suerte Gold Zone and the positive drilling results at El Rinc?n and the newly identified Bellotoso zone not only brings us closer to our goal of developing a major bulk-tonnage, oxide gold resource to support both the conceptual 20,000 tonnes per day target capacity being addressed by our planned preliminary economic assessment, but also the potential for gold production growth in the years to come."

Buena Suerte Zone Extended to the South and Southeast

At Buena Suerte, results extend the zone to a total length of approximately 900 meters, suggesting a material contribution to Cerro Caliche's growing inventory of drilling-defined potentially bulk mineable oxide gold mineralization. Drilling extended the vein zone to the southeast by approximately 300 meters along strike, with additional south-trending vein structures expanding the cross-section of the zone approximately 300 meters in the southern extension. Assay highlights include:

SCR-159 intercepted 7.62 m averaging 3.088 g/t Au, including 3.05 m averaging 6.839 g/t Au.

SCR-158 intercepted 6.10 m averaging 0.731 g/t Au, including 3.05 m averaging 1.354 g/t Au.

SCR-160 intercepted 6.10 m averaging 0.785 g/t Au, and 1.53 m averaging 1.769 g/t Au.

SCR-167 intercepted 3.05 m averaging 2.325 g/t Au, and 3.05 m averaging 0.787 g/t Au.

Drill hole SCR-159 is located approximately 60 meters southeast of the previously reported SCR-143 which intercepted 12.19 meters averaging 0.687 g/t Au, including 1.52 meters averaging 1.741 g/t Au. Approximately 100 meters to the west of the main Buena Suerte vein structure, drill hole SCR-158 targeted a separate parallel vein zone. Drill hole SCR-164 extends the parallel running vein approximately 120 meters to the southeast to nearly intersect the main zone where drill hole SCR-168 cut several intercepts with gold mineralization, including 3.05 meters averaging 0.798 g/t Au, and 6.09 meters averaging 0.462 g/t Au.

Buena Suerte Assay Results

Cerro Caliche Project, holes composites with cutoff 0.15 Au g/t Hole

Target





From To Interval Au Ag AuEq meters g/t g/t g/t SCR-158

BUENA SUERTE

53.34 59.44 6.10 0.731 18.2 0.992 includes 56.39 59.44 3.05 1.354 26.7 1.735 and 62.48 67.06 4.58 0.304 6.1 0.393 and 86.87 89.92 3.05 0.538 0.3 0.543 SCR-159

BUENA SUERTE

19.81 27.43 7.62 3.088 7.3 3.192 includes 19.81 22.86 3.05 6.839 10.5 6.989 and 30.48 33.53 3.05 0.981 6.0 1.067 includes 32.00 33.53 1.53 1.608 9.7 1.747 SCR-160 BUENA SUERTE 0.00 4.57 4.57 0.754 0.9 0.767 includes 1.52 3.05 1.53 1.769 1.4 1.789 and 9.14 16.76 7.62 0.202 0.9 0.215 and 19.81 25.91 6.10 0.785 1.0 0.799 Cerro Caliche Project, holes composites with cutoff 0.15 Au g/t Hole

Target From To Interval Au Ag AuEq meters g/t g/t g/t SCR-161

BUENA SUERTE

35.05 38.10 3.05 0.403 0.3 0.408 and 74.68 77.72 3.04 1.150 1.2 1.167 includes 74.68 76.20 1.52 2.110 1.5 2.131 and 91.44 94.49 3.05 0.571 2.1 0.602 SCR-162

BUENA SUERTE 50.29 53.34 3.05 0.214 2.2 0.245 and 73.15 76.20 3.05 0.235 1.0 0.249 SCR-163 BUENA SUERTE 25.91 27.43 1.52 0.333 0.2 0.335 SCR-164

BUENA SUERTE

0.00 12.19 12.19 0.260 2.5 0.296 and 15.24 33.53 18.29 0.240 7.9 0.353 and 57.91 60.96 3.05 0.481 1.6 0.503 and 67.06 70.10 3.04 0.204 2.8 0.244 and 83.82 86.87 3.05 0.206 9.0 0.334 SCR-165

BUENA SUERTE

0.00 3.05 3.05 0.263 1.9 0.290 and 6.10 10.67 4.57 0.360 1.4 0.380 and 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.765 0.7 0.776 SCR-166 BUENA SUERTE 39.62 41.15 1.53 0.756 0.3 0.760 SCR-167

BUENA SUERTE

65.53 68.58 3.05 0.787 0.5 0.794 and 103.63 106.68 3.05 2.325 1.7 2.348 SCR-168

BUENA SUERTE

12.19 15.24 3.05 0.798 3.3 0.846 and 51.82 56.39 4.57 0.492 0.5 0.499 and 64.01 70.10 6.09 0.462 0.8 0.473

Continuous Mineralization at El Rinc?n - Veta de Oro - Abejas Zone

Between El Rinc?n and Veta de Oro, infill drill holes SCD-036 and SCD-037 intersected narrow gold mineralized intervals confirming a one-kilometer-long gold mineralized zone connecting the 250-meter-long El Rinc?n zone with the 500-meter-long Veta de Oro vein system. The zone extends further southeast to the 300-meter-long Abejas stockwork zone and may extend another 500 meters southeast to include the Chinos Altos historic mine area. Future drilling will investigate this untested area.

El Rinc?n remains open along strike to the northwest following outcropping quartz veins and infill drilling focused on linear zones of disseminated-stockwork and higher-grade gold bearing veins along El Rinc?n's southeastern striking trend beginning 100 meters southeast of SCD-021. As earlier reported in a news release dated December 8, 2020, SCD-021 intercepted 21 meters averaging 0.88 g/t Au including 2.9 meters averaging 3.86 g/t Au. The area is covered in soil and is steeply sloping, making the exact identification of the vein system challenging.

New Bellotoso Gold Mineralized Vein-Stockwork Zone

The newly discovered Bellotoso zone is located parallel to the east side of the El Rinc?n - Veta de Oro mineralized zone and follows a similar northwest trend. Six core drill holes completed in this zone identify a range of very encouraging gold mineralized widths, including SCD-043 which intercepted 3 meters averaging 1.67 g/t AuEq. In the zone's southeast, drill hole SCD-039 intercepted 2.2 meters averaging 2.227 g/t AuEq and 300 meters to the northwest, SCD-037 intercepted 2 meters averaging 1.78 g/t AuEq. Located approximately 200 meters to the northwest along strike, drill hole SCD-041 returned several intervals of gold mineralization, including 3.5 meters averaging 0.985 g/t AuEq.

The Bellotoso mineralized trend currently has a length of approximately 1.2 kilometers and scattered rock samples and historic soil samples from earlier exploration indicate mineralization may continue southeast to the Espanola vein zone. If confirmed, Bellotoso's shallow, mineralized, oxide gold zone may extend another 1.5 kilometers. The Company plans to investigate this potential with drilling planned at the Espanola vein zone.

Drilling results from Bellotoso are part of a wider anomalous gold mineralized zone than identified in the reported intervals. For example, the three intervals reported in SCD-043 are within a broader 48.8-meter zone of anomalous gold mineralization averaging 0.372 g/t Au. Bellotoso has demonstrated wider zones containing higher-grade gold intercepts over its 1.2-kilometer length and geological indications suggest that it may merge with the Espanola vein zone into one potentially bulk mineable zone with a combined length of 2.7 kilometers. The Company is currently investigating Bellotoso's potential as an additional source in the Cerro Caliche's inventory of shallow oxide gold mineralization.

Mel Herdrick, Sonoro's VP of Exploration, commented: "The reported intervals show that where new zones are being drill tested, they demonstrate positive results with significant intervals of gold mineralization. We are currently drilling to define the 500-meter-long west side of Japoneses ridge and also drilling up to an additional 19 holes at Buena Suerte to increase the mineralization definition before we resume drilling in the Rincon and Bellotoso, areas in March."

El Rinc?n - Veta de Oro and Bellotoso Assay Results

Cerro Caliche Project, holes composites with cutoff 0.15 Au g/t Hole

Target





From To Interval Au Ag AuEq meters g/t g/t g/t SCD-036 VETA DE ORO 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.536 4.1 0.595 SCD-037

EL BELLOTOSO

39.20 43.25 4.05 0.333 7.8 0.444 and 52.00 61.00 9.00 0.215 2.1 0.244 and 74.10 80.10 6.00 0.286 1.3 0.305 and 96.00 98.00 2.00 1.384 28.4 1.789 includes 96.00 97.00 1.00 2.601 47.6 3.281 SCD-038 VETA DE ORO 51.40 55.10 3.70 0.431 33.5 0.909 SCD-039

EL BELLOTOSO

14.10 16.30 2.20 1.661 39.6 2.227 includes 15.10 16.30 1.20 2.800 59.9 3.656 and 40.00 44.90 4.90 0.407 2.6 0.444 SCD-040

EL BELLOTOSO

25.80 36.15 10.35 0.300 0.5 0.307 and 114.00 127.15 13.15 0.249 1.1 0.265 SCD-041

EL BELLOTOSO

37.50 46.50 9.00 0.310 10.1 0.453 and 52.40 53.30 0.90 1.418 20.5 1.711 and 61.30 64.80 3.50 0.776 14.6 0.985 includes 62.30 63.30 1.00 1.362 29.5 1.783 SCD-042

EL BELLOTOSO

22.00 24.40 2.40 0.615 43.1 1.230 and 58.20 63.10 4.90 0.239 1.1 0.255 SCD-043

EL BELLOTOSO

13.90 16.90 3.00 1.454 11.5 1.617 and 24.60 38.70 14.10 0.390 3.6 0.441 and 46.90 62.70 15.80 0.383 2.2 0.414

Gloria Zone

The Gloria vein trend, located over one kilometer northwest of the Japoneses zone, was drill tested with holes SCR-169 through SCR-173. These five drill holes cut the targeted vein zone, with only SCR-10 containing a reportable interval of 12.19 meters averaging 0.331 g/t Au or 0.408 g/t AuEq. The remaining holes contained only minor intervals with low gold content without any significant gold bearing zones. Drilling by Sonoro during 2018 demonstrated multiple lower-grade intercepts in four drill holes along trend northwest of the current drilling, with the most notable being SCR-053 which reported 1.52 meters grading 0.676 g/t Au (see Sonoro news release dated April 29, 2019). The Gloria zone will be further assessed to determine the prospect for additional drilling along trend to the northwest.

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below.

Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N) Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth SCR-158 Buena Suerte 536511 3364860 1359 100.58 -45 235 SCR-159 Buena Suerte 536581 3364881 1328 100.58 -45 235 SCR-160 Buena Suerte 536589 3364802 1312 100.58 -45 235 SCR-161 Buena Suerte 536644 3364840 1318 106.68 -45 235 SCR-162 Buena Suerte 536661 3364768 1328 115.82 -45 235 SCR-163 Buena Suerte 536732 3364877 1349 112.78 -45 235 SCR-164 El Qu?nce 536565 3364727 1294 109.73 -45 235 SCR-165 El Qu?nce 536512 3364679 1280 100.58 -45 235 SCR-166 Buena Suerte 536803 3364783 1285 100.58 -45 235 SCR-167 Buena Suerte 536714 3364694 1287 121.92 -45 235 SCR-168 Buena Suerte 536660 3364682 1286 121.92 -45 235 SCR-169 Gloria 535961 3366037 1309 103.63 -45 55 SCR-170 Gloria 536097 3365930 1321 100.58 -45 235 SCR-171 Gloria 536164 3365791 1308 137.16 -45 235 SCR-172 Gloria 536428 3365615 1284 100.58 -45 235 SCR-173 Gloria 536279 3365697 1294 100.58 -45 235 SCD-036 Veta de Oro 536530 3366203 1423 100.6 -45 55 SCD-037 El Bellotoso 536743 3366214 1407 104.5 -45 55 SCD-038 Veta de Oro 536731 3366113 1423 100.2 -45 235 SCD-039 El Bellotoso 536958 3366023 1434 119 -45 55 SCD-040 El Bellotoso 536432 3366401 1413 130.2 -45 55 SCD-041 El Bellotoso 536538 3366351 1395 104 -45 55 SCD-042 El Bellotoso 536635 3366290 1380 100.1 -45 55 SCD-043 El Bellotoso 536812 3366159 1405 98.2 -45 55

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected with an airstream cyclone and passed into a splitter that divides each sample into quarters. The quartered samples are then bagged and sealed with identification. The sample group has blanks, standards and duplicates inserted into the sample stream.

Bureau Veritas (BV) collects the samples and transports them directly to the preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, part of each sample is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization. About 200 grams are sent by BV to their Vancouver, Canada laboratory and dissolved in aqua regia for multi-element ICP analysis, including silver. Of these samples, 30 grams undergo fire assay in Hermosillo for gold by reducing the fire assay to a concentrated button of material that is dissolved in acids and the gold content determined by atomic absorption.

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Geologic Description

Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks.

Host rocks include Jurassic-Cretaceous meta-sedimentary rock units including argillite, shale, quartzite, limestone, quartz pebble conglomerate and andesite. Younger intrusive rock consisting of medium coarse-grained granodiorite-granite is present in the westerly parts of the concessions near the historic Cabeza Blanca Mine. It is apparent that veining cuts and pervasively alters the intrusive stock. Rhyolite occurs in irregular bodies distributed in higher elevations in the northerly part of the concession, including the Rincon area, where it occurs as flows, sills, dikes and rhyolite domes. Part of the rhyolite is mineralized and appears to be related to epithermal gold mineralization throughout the property.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of gold mineralization in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.



Per: "Kenneth MacLeod" Kenneth MacLeod President & CEO

