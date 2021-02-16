Antler Gold Appoints Christopher Drysdale as Vice President and Provides Exploration Update on Its Erongo Gold Project, Central Namibia

Halifax, February 16, 2021 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Drysdale as Vice President Operations and Corporate Development, effective immediately. Christopher was previously Antler's Manager of Corporate Development and was directly responsible for Antler having the opportunity to secure the Erongo Project. He has several years' experience managing and working in the mineral exploration industry in Africa generally and Namibia specifically.

Dan Whittaker, CEO of Antler, commented, "Chris has made a huge contribution to Antler's success in Namibia and has directed operations there to date. I look forward to working further with him to maximize the value of our Erongo Gold Project".

Antler also provides an update on exploration currently underway on the project.

Central Erongo Gold Project

C1 Target

The company is in the process of completing its Induced Polarization ("IP) program over its C1 target. The objective of this IP program is to delineate drill targets at depth along strike of the 9 kilometre portion of the Kranzberg Fault Zone extending westwards from the Onguati, Brown Mountain and Western Workings prospects. Historical sampling in the C1 target shows zones of anomalous gold associated with structural features along this fault zone.

Drill targets will be selected along 600 metre regionally spaced lP survey traverses. Targets will be defined based on coincidence of zones of high chargeability (identified during the lP survey), gossanous surface expression of mineralisation (as observed during the geological traverse mapping) and structural complexity defined from current interpretation of the heliborne high-resolution magnetic data and geological traverse mapping (see Figure 1 below for location of the C1 target). The company plans to commence with a 5000 metre Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program at the end of February and has engaged and contracted RC Drilling Services based in Swakopmund to undertake the drilling.

C2 Target and C2 Extension

The C2 target extends over a strike length of 16 km and covers the prospective Karibib / Kuiseb contact on the northern limb of the syncline that hosts Osino Resources' Twin Hills deposit. A high resolution heliborne magnetic survey, completed in late 2020, has facilitated the identification of areas with structural complexity which provide favorable settings for gold mineralization. The company has planned to advance these targets to a drill-ready stage through field work programs.

The field work is expected to comprise geological mapping, soil sampling and ground lP (see Figure 1 below for location of C2 target). Drill targets will be defined based on the coincidence of zones of high chargeability (identified during the lP survey), gossanous/oxidized surface expression of mineralisation (as observed during the geological traverse mapping) and structural complexity (as defined from interpretation of the heliborne high-resolution magnetic data and geological traverse mapping). An initial 3000 metres of RC drilling has been planned with an additional 2500 metres to be planned contingent on positive results.





Figure 1. Location of exploration targets and planned work on Central Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/74609_e81137e6149ccb8e_001full.jpg

Western Erongo Gold Project

Nine RC drill holes totaling 1,913 metres of the planned Phase 1 program were completed in December 2020 along selected IP survey lines in the vicinity of the Sandamap Shear, identified as target W1 on the Western Project. This scout drilling program was designed to test a range of IP targets occurring over a strike length of approximately 3.5 kilometres (see Antler's news release dated December 2, 2020).

Antler has also completed a geochemical survey from a detailed soil sampling grid over the Sandamap East (W1 Target) (see Antler's news release dated November 18, 2020), and from regional soil sample traverses across the W3 Target, both on the Western Project.

Qualified Person

Peter Hollick, BSc. (Hons), is a Consulting Geologist at Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Hollick is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400113/93) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. Antler's Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which is highly prospective for gold, and shares geologically similarities to the areas containing the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Golds' Otjikoto) as well as Osino's recent Twin Hills discovery. Antler's total license position now comprises five licenses (EPL 5455, 6162, 7261, 6550 and 6408) under option and a further five (EPL 7854, 7930, 7960, 8010 and 8042) under application, for a total landholding of approximately 85,341ha (853.41km2). Antler is currently focusing its efforts on advancing its Erongo Gold Project, which is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure. The Company continues to assess new in country opportunities and expand its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.antlergold.com.

