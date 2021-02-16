Drilling Begins at Sitka's Alpha Gold Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, February 16, 2021 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE:SIG) (CNSX:SIG.CN) (FSE:1RF) (OTC:SITKF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its Alpha Gold Property located at the southeast end of Nevada's prolific Cortez Gold Trend (see news release dated February 12, 2021).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Drilling Underway at Alpha Gold

"The drill is turning at Alpha Gold," stated Cor Coe, CEO of Sitka. "To stake this target at the end of last year and subsequently obtain a drilling permit, procure a drill rig and commence drilling within a handful of weeks is no small feat and speaks volumes to the talents of Sitka's technical and operational teams. This newly identified target at Alpha has the potential to host a Carlin-Type gold deposit at an attractive depth and we are very much looking forward to the results from this drill program."

About Alpha Gold

Sitka Gold has acquired a 100% interest in the Alpha Gold Project, located along the southeast projection of the prolific Cortez Gold Trend in Eureka County, approximately 135 kilometres southwest of Elko, Nevada. The Property is comprised of 2 claim blocks totaling 77 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1540 acres (623 hectares) and is accessible via a dirt road, approximately 2km west of Nevada State Highway 278.

The Property was initially staked after the location was recognized as the intersection of the regional-scale Pine Valley anticline with northeasterly fold trends exposed in the Roberts Mountains. Of primary importance at the Alpha Gold location is that the rocks have been down-dropped significantly by late extensional faulting. Prior to extension, and during the critical 36-42 Ma Carlin-type mineralization event, the fold crest at Alpha Gold would have been a regional highpoint among nearby mountain ranges. Well exposed 'lower plate windows' near Alpha Gold have been extensively explored for Carlin-type gold deposits with a number of deposits found along the limbs.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, it's Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and it's Coppermine River project in Nunavut. Directors and Management own approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold Corp., a solid indication of their alignment with shareholders' interests.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

