Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Lagunas Norte mine in Peru ("Lagunas Norte") to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore) ("Boroo") for a total consideration of up to $81 million, plus the assumption by Boroo of Barrick's closure liability relating to Lagunas Norte of $226 million backed by an existing $173 million bonding obligation.



The total consideration consists of an up-front cash payment of $20 million, additional cash consideration of $10 million payable on the first anniversary of closing and $20 million payable on the second anniversary of closing, a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on gold and silver produced through the refractory sulphide ore project ("PMR"), which will terminate once one million ounces of gold has been produced and which may be purchased by Boroo for a limited period of time after closing for $16 million, plus a contingent payment of up to $15 million which is based upon the average gold price per ounce for the two-year period immediately following closing ("Average Gold Price"). The contingent payment, which is payable two years following closing, is $5 million if the Average Gold Price is greater than $1,600 and less than $1,700; $10 million if the Average Gold Price is greater than $1,700 and less than $1,800; and $15 million if the Average Gold Price exceeds $1,800.

Boroo will also assume 100% of the $173 million reclamation bond obligations for Lagunas Norte in two tranches: 50% on closing and 50% within one year of closing. The deferred payments, the contingent payments, and the obligation to replace the second tranche of the reclamation bond obligations will be secured.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the sale was in line with Barrick's policy of selling non-core interests - a process which has already realized some $1.5 billion - in order to focus its portfolio on Tier One1 assets. The proposed acquisition would benefit the mine's stakeholders in Peru by giving Boroo the opportunity to extend its life by accessing satellite resources and adapting the infrastructure.

The Latin American region remains an important destination for Barrick, and the company will keep a team in Peru to continue to develop its portfolio of exploration assets and to pursue opportunities to find and operate world-class gold and or copper mines in that country.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions.

Boroo, formerly known as OZD ASIA PTE Ltd, is a privately-held investment holding company principally engaged in operating, developing and acquiring gold properties globally. Boroo owns and operates various production-stage and development-stage assets in Central Asia.

TD Securities Inc is acting as financial adviser to Barrick. Lawson Lundell LLP and Rodrigo, Elias & Medrano Abogados are acting as legal counsel to Barrick.

Cormark Securities Inc is acting as financial adviser to Boroo. Stikeman Elliott LLP, Ashurst LLP and Payet, Rey, Cauvi, P?rez Abogados are acting as legal counsel to Boroo.

Endnote 1

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

