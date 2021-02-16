Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring Core Assets, Eagle Bay Resources, Lake Winn Resources and Zambezi Sports

VANCOUVER, February 16, 2021 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring 'Early Opportunities', on Wednesday February 24th.

At Zimtu Capital, one aspect of our business model is creating partnerships with promising early stage companies with large potential. Our next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation features four of our most exciting early-stage equity holdings: Core Assets, Eagle Bay Resources, Lake Winn Resources and Zambezi Sports. Each company representative will briefly present on their company's opportunity and field any questions that attendees might have.

To participate in Wednesday's Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation please note the following:

Date: Wednesday February 24th

Start time: 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

Zoom video link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87274325094

Don't miss this exclusive event to get in early on these exceptional opportunities.

Core Assets

Core Assets Corp. (CSE: CC) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in BC, Canada. The company currently holds the 100%-owned Blue and Silver Lime Properties, which cumulatively cover a land area of 14,814.86 Ha (148.15 km²). Both projects lay within the Atlin Mining District, which is a well-known gold camp. The Atlin Mining District has been the focus of Core Assets exploration efforts since 2018, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021. The Llewelyn Fault Zone intersects the Blue Property and is believed to be the main transport corridor for high-grade metals in the area, including copper, cobalt, silver and gold. For more information, please visit: https://coreassetscorp.com

Eagle Bay Resources

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a privately held, early stage exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap Property, which is believed to be prospective for rare earth metals and niobium. The Cap Property is located 85 km NE of Prince George, B.C. and comprises 21 mineral tenures covering 10,428 ha. Some reconnaissance has occurred previously on the property, including sample collection, a flown airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling.

Lake Winn Resources

Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSX.v: LWR) is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is located in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently diamond drilling on this property. The company recently acquired a second gold property in Manitoba, the Quartz project in Reed Lake. For more information, please visit https://www.lakewinncorp.com

Zambezi Sports

ZAMBEZI Sports Inc. is an aquatic sports brand built around the revolutionary, patented ZAMBEZI board. The ZAMBEZI board is smaller, lighter, more versatile, more affordable, and more family-friendly than any competitor in the aquatic recreation sector. ZAMBEZI's unique design allows users of all ages and sizes to enjoy the water in a completely natural and empowering way. ZAMBEZI is literally "a board for everybody": every body type and every body of water. The company has recently signed a OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors and is already in discussion with many rental outlets and resorts in Greece, Spain and Portugal. The company plans to implement an aggressive marketing strategy focused initially on key international resorts to secure a significant piece of the $20.3 billion Summer board sports market. For more information, please visit https://www.zambeziworld.com

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

