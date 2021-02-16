Cyprium Metals Ltd: RIU Explorers Conference Presentation Feb 2021

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) is an Australian focused copper developer and explorer with a highly credentialed board and management team.
The company is led by experienced mining executives Barry Cahill and Gary Comb with the current focus on the development of the Murchison Copper Project.
Cyprium also recently announced the acquisition of the Metals X copper portfolio subject to shareholder approval.
About Cyprium Metals Ltd:
Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
