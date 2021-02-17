Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rio Tinto Changes to Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

06:54 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rio Tinto today announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the following changes to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves:

  • Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto's Pilbara iron ore deposits in Western Australia;
  • Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto Aluminium (RTA) Pacific Operations' Weipa and Gove assets in Australia; and
  • Mineral Resources at the Kennecott Copper operation in Utah.

The updated estimates will be included in Rio Tinto's 2020 Annual Report which will be released to the market by 22 February 2021. Today's announcements to the ASX were made in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the ASX Listing Rules. Mineral Resources are reported in addition to Ore Reserves. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are quoted on a 100 per cent basis. Rio Tinto's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2020, and Rio Tinto's interests, will be set out in full in its 2020 Annual Report.

Copies of each of the full releases to the ASX are available on Rio Tinto's website at riotinto.com/financial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves.



Contact

media.enquiries@riotinto.com
riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom
Illtud Harri
M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite
T +44 20 7781 1623
M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas
Matthew Klar
T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia
Grant Donald
T +65 6679 9290
M +65 9722 6028

Media Relations, Australia
Jonathan Rose
T +61 3 9283 3088
M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers
T +61 3 9283 3087
M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough
T +61 8 6211 6013
M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom
Menno Sanderse
T: +44 20 7781 1517
M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington
T +44 20 7781 2051
M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever
M: +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia
Natalie Worley
T +61 3 9283 3063
M +61 409 210 462

Amar Jambaa
T +61 3 9283 3627
M +61 4 7286 5948

Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

Category: General


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
855018
AU000000RIO1
www.riotinto.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap