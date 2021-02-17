Scorpio Gold Announces Significant Results from Underground Channel Sampling at its Goldwedge Mine, Manhattan, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2021 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to announce significant results from underground channel sampling following completion of the bulk sampling program at its 100% owned Goldwedge Mine located in Manhattan, Nevada. As announced in its October 13, 2020 news release, the bulk sampling program was designed to drift through an area of high-grade mineralization intersected in 2020 drill hole GWUG20-001, which returned 7.6 m averaging 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver, including 1.52m grading 53.49 g/t gold and 0.15m grading 3,960 g/t silver.



The bulk sampling program incorporated a 2.7 x 2.7m drift driven for 34m to a vertical depth of 34m (near horizontal length of 34m) with chip-channel samples collected along the ribs at 1.5m intervals. Results from the sampling have confirmed that high-grade gold mineralization is associated with subparallel quartz and calcite veins and veinlets within foliation and bedding (Figures 1 and 2). The mineralization appears to be stratabound and is hosted within sheared metamorphosed interbedded limestones, argillites and phyllites of late Cambrian age. This mode of occurrence of mineralization appears to show significant potential.

Significant gold mineralization was encountered in two zones from 9.2 to 10.7m and 21.3 to 24.4m along the drift as presented in Table 1. Bulk samples from these zones will be collected for metallurgical test work.

Table 1. Underground Channel Sampling - Significant Results

Sample

No. From

(ft) To

(ft) Width

(ft) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Gold

(oz/t) Gold

(g/t) 114326 30 35 5 9.2 10.7 1.5 2.778 86.81 114340 70 75 5 21.3 22.7 1.5 0.257 8.03 114341 75 80 5 22.7 24.4 1.5 0.143 4.47 114346* 30 35 5 9.2 10.7 1.5 0.959 29.97

*Field duplicate of sample no. 114326. Samples widths represent true widths of mineralization. Analytical results were performed by American Assay Laboratory Inc. in Sparks, Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility.

Scorpio Gold is continuing its underground drilling at the Goldwedge Mine utilizing its own core drill. The Company intends to employ another surface drill between the Goldwedge Mine and the Kinross property once government approval is received for the purchase of the 4300 acre Kinross land adjacent to the Goldwedge property.

About Scorpio Gold



Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property. The Company is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of the adjacent Kinross Manhattan property.

Scorpio Gold is party to an earn-in option agreement with Titan Mining Corporation whereby Titan can earn an 80% joint venture interest on the Company's 100% owned Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. To maintain the option Titan must spend a total of US$35 million over a staged period of five years. If Titan spends the initial US$7 million of expenditures by January 1, 2022, it will also have the right to acquire a 100% interest by paying Scorpio Gold US$35 million on or before December 31, 2022.

The technical information contained within this release has been reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant, Mohan R Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.



